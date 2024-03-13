Ryan Gosling to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ramy Youssef will host “SNL” for the first time on March 30. The multi-hyphenate’s new stand-up special, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings,” debuts March 23 on HBO.

Travis Scott will perform as musical guest for the second time. The Grammy Award-nominated artist’s latest album, “UTOPIA,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has garnered over 4.4 billion streams globally to date.

Kristen Wiig will return to Studio 8H to host “SNL” for the fifth time on April 6. Wiig stars in and executive produces the new series “Palm Royale,” premiering March 20 on AppleTV+.

Raye will take the stage for her first appearance as musical guest. Raye made history this year by winning 6 BRIT Awards, the most ever awarded to an artist in any single year, for her debut album, “My 21st Century Blues.”

Ryan Gosling will make his third appearance as host on April 13. The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in “The Fall Guy,” in theaters May 3.

Chris Stapleton will perform as musical guest for the third time. The 10-time Grammy Award winner is headlining the “All-American Road Show” tour with his new album, “Higher.”

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.