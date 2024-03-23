Ryan Coogler Boards Prince Jukebox Musical Film at Universal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ryan Coogler's multi-media company Proximity Media is boarding Universal's Prince jukebox musical, according to Deadline.

Proximity Media's Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian will produce, and Rebecca Cho will executive produce through Proximity. Also on the producing team is chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Jody Gerson.

Bryan Edward Hill, who was a writer on the series Titans, and has written comic books for DC Comics, Marvel, and Top Cow, including Blade, Batman, and Black Panther, wrote a previous draft of the film.

Proximity is a multi-media company founded by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, and co-founded by Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks with a mission to create event-driven feature films, television, soundtracks, and podcasts that bring audiences closer together through stories involving often-overlooked subject matters.

Proximity's films include an untitled event film at Warner Brothers starring Michael B. Jordan, which will be released on IMAX in 2025. Other credits include Judas and the Black Messiah and Space Jam: A New Legacy, Homeroom with Hulu, Stephen Curry: Underrated, Anthem, and last year's Creed III, which grossed over $276M worldwide.