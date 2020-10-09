Ruairi O'Connor Will Lead Buddy Holly Biopic

“Clear Lake” tells the story of how Holly and other famous musicians of the late 1950s gave birth to rock ‘n’ roll.

Ruairi O'Connor has joined the cast of "Clear Lake," an upcoming Buddy Holly biopic, in the leading role.

Bruce Beresford directs the film.

"Clear Lake" tells the story of how Holly and other famous musicians of the late 1950s gave birth to rock 'n' roll while changing the trajectory of civil rights in America. The 22-year-old Holly died in a plane crash outside Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959, along with Ritchie Valens, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and pilot Roger Peterson. It is often referred to as "The Day the Music Died," a term coined by Don McLean in his 1971 song "American Pie."

"We looked at hundreds and hundreds of audition tapes for the Buddy Holly role and interviewed some tremendously talented actors and musicians but Ruairi's audition really stood out," producer Rick French said in Variety. "He's a terrific young actor who exudes charisma and he's also a very accomplished musician who our team believes can handle this very challenging role."

O'Connor is also known for "The Spanish Princess," "Teen Spirit," Lenny Abrahamson's "What Richard Did" and John Butler's "Handsome Devil."

