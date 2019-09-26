Rock and Roll True Crime Podcast DISGRACELAND Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

Today, the hit rock and roll true crime podcast Disgracelandreturns in its 4th season with a two part episode on NWA. The show will run through the rest of 2019 with new episodes released mostly bi-weekly. The announcement of Season 4 comes just days before the release of host Jake Brennan's debut book, Disgracleand: Musicians Getting Away with Murder and Behaving Very Badly, available October 1 via Grand Central Publishing.

"Season 4 of Disgraceland is going to hopefully excite and challenge my listeners," explains Jake Brennan. "The NWA episodes in particular. Their story is well known but I did my best to do it justice in podcast medium. I'm also very excited for listeners to hear the Disgraceland take on Iggy Pop, Madonna and Led Zeppelin. These stories excite the hell out of me. Their pure rock n roll at heart no matter the genre of music."

The Disgraceland book is an off-kilter, hysterical, at times macabre collection of stories from the highly entertaining underbelly of music history, will be released on October 1, 2019 via Grand Central Publishing and is now available for pre-order.



"A lot of heart and soul went into the writing of this book. I feel particularly connected to it and the stories within. Writing it was cathartic, thrilling and fun. I hope reading it is the same," explains Brennan.

Brennan's book tour kicks on on September 30 with a reading at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Boston, MA followed by a signing at the Brookline Booksmith across the street. The evening will feature music by Adam Weiner of the Philadelphia-based rock and roll band Low Cut Connie. Tickets are on sale now and include a copy of the book. The tour will also make stops in New York, Denver, Nashville, Portland, and Los Angeles at Chevalier's Books on October 22, where Brennan will be joined by My Favorite Murder hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

Disgraceland now averages more than 3 million downloads per month and hit #4 on the overall iTunes Top Podcasts chart following the launch of season 3. Billboard said, "his shows feature just his voice, strong audio design and enough murder, mayhem and maniacal behavior to keep you on the edge of your seat," while Complex said, "Disgraceland is the kind of podcast that will suck you in and make you binge half a dozen episodes before you realize what happened."

US Book Tour:

9/30: Boston, MA - Brookline Booksmith at Coolidge Corner Theatre

10/5: South Portland, ME - Books A Million

10/6: Concord, NH - Books A Million

10/12: Nashville, TN - Southern Festival of Books

10/15: New York, NY - McNally Jackson

10/21: Denver, CO - Tattered Cover

10/22: Los Angeles, CA - Chevalier's Books

10/23: San Francisco, CA - Green Apple Books

10/24: Portland, OR - Powell's Books

10/29: Atlanta, GA - A Cappella Books at Highland Inn Ballroom Lounge





