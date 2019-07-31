Rob Zombie's 3 FROM HELL to be in Cinemas September 16-18 Only

Horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie is unleashing "3 From Hell" on big screens across the U.S. as a follow-up to "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," and the latest installment in the blood-soaked Firefly family trilogy. The film will be released in cinemas nationwide over three nights, September 16-18, featuring the unrated version and unique special content nightly.

Night one, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). Night two, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. Night three, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including "3 From Hell" and "The Devil's Rejects. "

Tickets for "3 From Hell" are now available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Lionsgate, Saban Films and Fathom Events present "3 From Hell" in nearly 900 select movie theaters on September 16, 17 and 18 at 7:00 p.m. local time each night. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Whether it's creating visionary music or epic opuses of horror on the screen, Rob Zombie is a master at giving his loyal fans what they want," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "We're pleased to continue to partner with Rob and share this long-anticipated final chapter of the trilogy with audiences nationwide."

"3 From Hell" was written and directed by Rob Zombie, who also produced alongside Capital Arts Entertainment's Mike Elliot. Greg Holstein and Saban Films' Jonathan Saba are executive producers.

Saban Films and Rob Zombie previously partnered with Fathom Events in a successful theatrical event for Rob Zombie's 31.





