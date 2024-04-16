Riz Ahmed Joins Michael Cera in Wes Anderson's Upcoming Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riz Ahmed has been cast in his latest film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sound of Metal actor will be appearing in the next feature from Wes Anderson. Currently in production in Berlin, this will mark the first time Ahmed will be part of an Anderson project. His previous films include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Venom, and the 2023 animated Nimona.

Ahmed is also set to appear as the titular character in an upcoming adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet with Morfydd Clark as Ophelia. In addition to his acting roles, Ahmed is also an accomplished rapper.

Alongside Ahmed, the film will also star Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, and Michael Cera, who will also be making his debut in a Wes Anderson film. The script is written by Anderson and Roman Coppola and plot details are being kept under wraps.

Anderson recently won an Oscar for his 2023 short The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the film was based on a Roald Dahl short story.

Photo Credit: Amazon