Ritual Season 2 to Debut on PBS Documentaries YouTube
Directed by Donald "D.Ray!" Washington, the series examines ritual as a living language expressing love, resilience, memory, and survival.
Ritual Season 2 is set to debut on PBS Documentaries' YouTube channel. The series, directed by Donald 'D.Ray!' Washington, examines how rituals in the American South shape identity, preserve history and sustain communities.
The series poses questions such as what code-switching is and why it has become a daily ritual for so many people in Louisiana, and what a New Orleans second line is and which second line rituals are deeply embedded in New Orleans culture.
Narrated by Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, Ritual Season 2 moves through the streets, kitchens, bodies, and ancestral spaces of the American South, revealing how everyday practices carry deeper meaning. From New Orleans second lines to Sunday meals, from hair preparation to ancestral reconnection, each episode examines ritual as a living language—one that expresses love, resilience, memory, and survival.
Creative Team
Donald 'D.Ray!' Washington is an executive producer and director with Louisiana Public Broadcasting. He leads documentary and cultural storytelling projects focused on community, history, and lived experience across Louisiana and the American South.
My Sherie A'Mour Johnson is a producer and multimedia journalist whose work centers on storytelling, culture, and community voices. Her approach blends documentary production with grounded, human-centered narratives across diverse subjects.
Sabrina Canfield is a screenwriter and journalist whose work explores culture, identity, and human behavior. Based in New Orleans, she has spent 20 years reporting on events including Hurricane Katrina, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and environmental racism in Cancer Alley, and has developed the screen projects Henry and Birds of Paradise.
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