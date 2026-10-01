Ritual Season 2 to Debut on PBS Documentaries YouTube

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ritual Season 2 is set to debut on PBS Documentaries' YouTube channel. The series, directed by Donald 'D.Ray!' Washington, examines how rituals in the American South shape identity, preserve history and sustain communities.

The series poses questions such as what code-switching is and why it has become a daily ritual for so many people in Louisiana, and what a New Orleans second line is and which second line rituals are deeply embedded in New Orleans culture.

Narrated by Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, Ritual Season 2 moves through the streets, kitchens, bodies, and ancestral spaces of the American South, revealing how everyday practices carry deeper meaning. From New Orleans second lines to Sunday meals, from hair preparation to ancestral reconnection, each episode examines ritual as a living language—one that expresses love, resilience, memory, and survival.

Creative Team

Donald 'D.Ray!' Washington is an executive producer and director with Louisiana Public Broadcasting. He leads documentary and cultural storytelling projects focused on community, history, and lived experience across Louisiana and the American South.

My Sherie A'Mour Johnson is a producer and multimedia journalist whose work centers on storytelling, culture, and community voices. Her approach blends documentary production with grounded, human-centered narratives across diverse subjects.

Sabrina Canfield is a screenwriter and journalist whose work explores culture, identity, and human behavior. Based in New Orleans, she has spent 20 years reporting on events including Hurricane Katrina, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and environmental racism in Cancer Alley, and has developed the screen projects Henry and Birds of Paradise.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 09 Hrs 59 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me