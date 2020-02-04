Rima Das Joins Jury at Berlin International Film Festival

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das to be part of Generation 14plus International Jury at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival 2020. The other jury members for the 14plus category are Iran's Abbas Amini and South Africa's Jenna Bass.

Sharing her joy Rima Das says, "Being on the jury of Berlin International Film Festival is a huge honour and responsibility. I feel blessed that I have got this opportunity at an early stage in my journey. It's only last year that Bulbul Can Sing was part of Generation 14 Plus. This is even more special since the Generation section showcases films for children and youth, which are very close to my heart. I hope more filmmakers in India as well are inspired to make films for children and youth."

Berlinale is one of the most sought-after international film festivals for filmmakers and film lovers. Rima Das returns as a jury member after her film Bulbul Can Sing received the 'Special Mention' by the Generation 14plus International Jury at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019.

After having a dream run at film festivals and theatres, Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, her National Award-winning films recently released on Netflix on 15th January 2020.





