Ridley Scott Will Produce CURS_R for Quibi

Variety reports that Anton, Stigma Films, and Ridley Scott will produce "Curs_r," a new gaming drama, at Quibi.

Toby Meakins will helm the series, which was written by Simon Allen.

The series centers on the pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize, for which a broke student decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game. Producers said, "The game curses her reality with terrifying choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she's no longer playing for the money, but for her own life as the game locks her into an inescapable cycle of mind-bending horror."

"With all of the many platforms on which one can now show content, including the groundbreaking new format at Quibi, this is an extraordinary time to be a filmmaker. We are very much looking forward to working with Jeffrey Katzenberg and his Quibi team, as well as with these very talented filmmakers, Toby and Simon, to create a series that promises to break new boundaries in the horror genre," said Scott.

Scott is best known for directing "Alien," "Gladiator," "Thelma and Louise," and many more.

Read the original story on Variety.





