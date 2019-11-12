Ricky Gervais to Host the 2020 GOLDEN GLOBES

Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Golden Globes serve as the official kickoff to the 2020 awards season. 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening," said Gervais.

"There is always a palpable electricity in THE ROOM when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at THE GOLDEN GLOBES is much anticipated," said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. "It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can't wait to see what he has up his sleeve."

"When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of THE GOLDEN GLOBES Awards, we can always expect the unexpected," said President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria. "We're excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!"

"In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no host route, THE GOLDEN GLOBES are going all in! It's going to be a great night," added Mike Mahan, CEO, dick clark productions.

Last January's NBC telecast of "The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards" averaged 18.6 million viewers in "live plus same day" Nielsens, delivering the biggest audience for a primetime telecast, excluding news and sports, in 10 months, since the prior March's Academy Awards. The Jan. 6 "Golden Globes" coverage also generated a year-to-year increase in the key adults 18-49 demographic, with a 5.2 rating vs. a 5.0. That 5.2 more than quadrupled NBC's non-sports 18-49 average in the timeslot the previous season and the audience of 18.6 million was up 13.5 million persons versus the prior season's average.

Creator and star of "The Office" and "Extras," Ricky Gervais has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmys and seven BAFTAS. "The Office" is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes. The NBC version is the most successful U.S. remake of a British show in more than 30 years.

Gervais hosted THE GOLDEN GLOBES in 2010-12 and returned for a fourth time in 2016.

Considered the most influential British comedian since Charlie Chaplin, Gervais is an award-winning stand-up comedian, with five international tours to date. His live stand up show "Fame" became the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history.

Gervais can most recently be seen IN THE DARK comedy "After Life," which he created, directs, stars in and executive produced. The series premiered March 8 worldwide on Netflix and will return for a second season in 2020.

In 2017, Gervais toured worldwide with his first stand-up special in seven years. "Humanity," which was also recorded as a Netflix special, takes aim at human behavior with his trademark wit. He recently embarked on his follow up tour, "SuperNature," which will also be released on Netflix.

Gervais is featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most downloaded Internet show of all time. He was named in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World and awarded the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award from the Banff World Television Festival.

The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as "Hollywood's Party of the Year," is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It's also one of the few awards shows that combine the honorees of both film and television. The 2019 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS telecast averaged a 5.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Lorenzo Soria is President of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions will serve as executive producers.





