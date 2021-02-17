Revry celebrates Women's History Month with an entire March calendar highlighting incredible female Queer content made by and for the community.

"Women's History Month and International Women's Day is such an important time at Revry. As a company that is co-founded by two women of color we have always made sure that we've highlighted and honored queer women as a part of our mission" says Revry Co-Founder Alia J. Daniels. "This March we are excited to particularly highlight titles on Revry that honor the experience of Queer women, including and especially our trans sisters who for far too long haven't received their full shine during these moments."

Women's History Month on Revry begins March 1st with empowering double-features Addicted to Fresno, the crime comedy starring Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne and Judy Greer; and the historical civil rights documentary Political ANIMALS. Throughout the month, Revry will celebrate women with new content including the new animated series My Pride: The Series, and the queer coming-of-age dramedy Gay Mean Girls premiereing on International Women's Day March 8th..

The womxn specific channel OML on Revry will premiere three new series for audiences. On March 2, OML on Revry launches the Streamy award-nominated comedy series Twenty, which follows a lesbian couple and their ecclectic group of friends navigating careers, love, and life in their early twenties. Also premiering this month is the hilariously hot lesbian soap opera Chica Busca Chica.

In addition, March is Bisexual Health Awareness Month, and OML on Revry will premiere the mystery thriller Renée and the Seven Cards which centers on a bisexual fitness fanatic who must track down her missing psychic to understand an ominous tarot card reading that predicts her death. Revry will also feature a collection of originals and select programming including the award-winning romantic-comedy 2 in the Bush: A Love Story for Bisexual Health Awareness Month, the powerful documentary My Name was January for Trans Day of Visibility, and the musical-comedy Happy Playland for International Day of Happiness.

The global Queer TV network, 50% black female founded, takes this month as an opportunity for audiences to find even more free queer female entertainment playing on Revry's Live Linear channels and On-Demand at watch.revry.tv.