Release Date for HALLOWEEN KILLS Pushed to October 2021

John Carpenter announced this morning the release date change for HALLOWEEN KILLS and shared a new tease from his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The film will now open in theaters on October 15, 2021 along with an IMAX release in October 2021.

Watch the tease below!

From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride & David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann.

