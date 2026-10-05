Reece Feldman Named Social Media Ambassador for 99th Oscars Ceremony

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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that digital creator and filmmaker Reece Feldman will serve as the 99th Oscars Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent. In this role, he will participate in key events throughout the awards season, including the Academy Museum Gala, Governors Awards and Nominees Luncheon, and culminating in interviews with nominees and talent on the Oscars red carpet. The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

'Reece is a longtime friend of the Academy, and we are so thrilled to welcome him this year in an expanded role,' said Academy Chief Marketing, Communications and Content Officer Jennifer Davidson. 'His passion for film, cultural influence and unique perspective on our community have won the trust of filmmakers while connecting with audiences in new and engaging ways. We think everyone will enjoy his peek behind the curtain of this year's Oscars season.'

'Every movie lover's dream is to feel close to the Oscars, and my goal is to bring them as close as I possibly can to that experience. It is cinema's most celebrated night, and I'm honored to represent fans and supporters of the filmic arts leading up to and through the ceremony,' said Feldman.

Feldman first cultivated an online audience by sharing content focused on cinema and storytelling through his account @guywithamoviecamera, which has since amassed more than three million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. His platform gives film enthusiasts on social media engaging behind-the-scenes access to the entertainment industry through content from film sets, premieres and awards shows. Feldman's writing and directorial debut short film 'Wait, Your Car?,' starring Whitney Peak, Ruby Cruz, Minnie Mills and Noa Fisher, premiered during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival as part of its partnership with TikTok. He has been recognized by Forbes' 30 Under 30 as one of the leading innovators in the social media space.

The 99th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

About the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world's premier film organization and is home to a global membership of more than 11,000 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films. The Academy does this by recognizing and celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars, the Governors Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards. The Academy's affiliated charitable organization, the Academy Foundation, serves a public benefit through its robust educational, preservation and cultural activities. This includes the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the world's largest global film museum, the Academy Collection, the largest film-related collection in the world, and talent development programs for emerging artists. Year-round, the Academy creates opportunities for all communities to engage with the film world.

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