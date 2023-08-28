Rare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned

The collectors item will go under the hammer on August 31, 2023.

Aug. 28, 2023

Rare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned

In a spectacular moment that celebrates the golden era of animation, Nate D. Sanders Auctions is proud to announce the auction of a prized relic from cinematic history, a scarce program from the world premiere of the legendary full-length animated masterpiece, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," which bears the unmistakable signature of none other than Walt Disney himself.

A truly remarkable artifact, this extraordinary item is set to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike when it goes under the hammer on August 31, 2023.

The story behind this remarkable piece of memorabilia is one that reverberates through the annals of Hollywood lore. In the face of skepticism and financial challenges, Walt Disney's unyielding determination led to the creation of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," a project many believed would spell the downfall of his studio. The visionary had to secure emergency funding during production to bring his dream to fruition.

On December 21, 1937, the Carthay Circle Theatre in Los Angeles played host to the film's grand world premiere. The audience's thunderous standing ovation bore testament to the resounding success that would follow. Disney's brilliance was not only vindicated, but celebrated as he later received an honorary Oscar, accompanied by seven miniature Oscars. `

The signature, penned with a distinguished black fountain pen, graces inside the program’s front cover.



