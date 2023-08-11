Rapper MC Lyte Will Mentor On New NBCU Music Series, CHASING THE DREAM

NBCU's new performance-based, reality music series, Chasing the Dream, has added another iconic name to its growing list of celebrity mentors. The series, created by Queens, New York native, Monica Kelley, a 25-year veteran of the industry, has announced the addition of MC Lyte. The legendary Rapper/DJ/Actor/Entrepreneur will mentor one lucky young participant on the show, which is scheduled to launch on NBC LX Home ans stream live on Peacock and other streaming platforms.

Unlike other performance-based shows currently on air, CHASING THE DREAM is not a competition. It focuses heavily on creatives who come from underserved communities and are in need of an opportunity. Telling their stories and matching them with a mentor who can get them closer to their dreams is the objective.

"We are ecstatic that MCLyte has joined our roster of mentors on this series. She has history - one of the pioneering women rappers, she helped breakdown walls in the music industry and blazed new pathways. Any one of our mentees would be lucky to have her for a mentor, especially as we celebrate the 50thanniversary of Hip-Hop," said series creator, Monica Kelley.

MC Lyte will have an opportunity to review videos submitted by participants and will choose one lucky individual to mentor and prepare for their first live stage performance. The value of being taken under the wing of someone as legendary as this multi-hyphenated artist, is an immeasurable gift for anyone starting out in the entertainment business.

Chasing the Dream has attracted an impressive list of music, dance, and radio personalities to mentor, including:

Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin

R&B and Broadway artist Fantasia

Songwriter/rapper/producer Jermaine Dupri

Country pop recording artist Walker Hayes

Rapper/producer/entrepreneur Fat Joe

Country Music singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina

iHeart Radio personality & winner of season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, Bobby Bones

As well as celebrated Ukrainian Dancing with the Stars, dancer-choreographer, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Chasing the Dream has also attracted a powerful sponsor, JPMorgan Chase, one of the leading financial service firms, serving 78 million consumers and more than 5 million small businesses in the United States. In addition to sponsoring the series, Chase will participate in two segments, providing show mentees with tailored financial advice and insights to help them market, grow and sustain their business. Chase will also help them understand how they can build and maintain a healthy credit score using tools like Chase Credit Journey-a free credit monitoring digital tool-to help maintain good financial health and achieve their financial goals.

Chasing the Dream's pilot episode will air Saturday, August 19th on NBCU in top market local stations across the country at 7:00 pm (check your local listings), including New York. The remaining episodes will air at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT, on NBC LX Home and Peacock, and will stream nationwide on the following platforms: Hulu, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, XUMO, FuboTV, and Samsung TV Plus.