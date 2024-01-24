Ramy Youssef Returns To HBO In New Comedy Special Debuting This March

Ramy will tape this new material in front of a live audience at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey on February 2 and 3.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

Ramy Youssef Returns To HBO In New Comedy Special Debuting This March

Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and comedian Ramy Youssef will return to HBO for his new stand-up comedy special RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS debuting this March.

Ramy will tape this new material in front of a live audience at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey on February 2 and 3. Emmy Award-winning director Christopher Storer will direct the special which will debut on HBO and stream on Max.  

About Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef is an award-winning Egyptian American creator, actor, producer, director, and comedian. He was previously nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award in 2020 for his first one-hour HBO comedy special, “Ramy Youssef: Feelings,” produced by A24.

Youssef can currently be seen in his feature debut in Yorgos Lanthimos' critically acclaimed "Poor Things” opposite Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, which received the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and has been nominated for 11 BAFTA and Academy Awards each, including Best Motion Picture. Behind the camera, Youssef recently received his first DGA Award nomination for his work on the highly praised episode of FX's Emmy-winning series "The Bear” titled “Honeydew”.

Youssef is perhaps best known for Hulu's Peabody Award-winning comedy series, RAMY, which he created, produces, directs and stars in. Youssef received a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and was subsequently nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series on behalf of the series' second season. Youssef is also the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix's “Mo.”

Produced with A24 and Youssef's production shingle, Cairo Cowboy, the groundbreaking series has received numerous accolades including the 2022 Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series “Under 40 Minutes,” a Peabody Award, AFI's Top Television Programs of the Year, as well as a Television Academy Honor in 2023.

Youssef founded his production company, Cairo Cowboy, with a mission to develop original film and television content centered on important narratives, and serve as an incubator of emerging Muslim talent. Cairo Cowboy is currently in production on the animated series, “#1 Happy Family USA,” which was ordered for two seasons under the company's first-look deal with Amazon.

As a creative force in the industry, Youssef was named to the prestigious TIME100 Next list in 2023.

HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 production; written, performed and executive produced by Ramy Youssef, directed and executive produced by Christopher Storer, executive produced by A24 and Tyson Binder. 

Photo Credit: Josh Aikin



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
CBS News to Honor Charles Osgood With Special Photo
CBS News to Honor Charles Osgood With Special

Osgood, who anchored the broadcast for 22 years before retiring in 2016, died Tuesday, Jan. 23. Jane Pauley anchors the 90-minute special, which will feature members of the CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING team reporting on Osgood’s life, what made him beloved to co-workers and viewers, his devotion to the craft of storytelling, his love of music and more.

2
Rachel Ling Gordon to Join PENN & TELLER: FOOL US Season 10 Photo
Rachel Ling Gordon to Join PENN & TELLER: FOOL US Season 10

Rachel Ling Gordon is a magician, actor, singer, pianist, and model. Watch her on Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 on Friday, February 2nd at 8pm ET.

3
Jennifer Lopez to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Ayo Edebiri Photo
Jennifer Lopez to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time. Edebiri stars on “The Bear,” for which she recently won an Emmy, Critics Choice and Golden Globe Award. Jennifer Lopez will make her fourth appearance as musical guest, having previously hosted three times. Her upcoming album “This Is Me ... Now.'

4
Video: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED Trailer

The series will feature exclusive, extensive access to a range of drivers and teams, headlined by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick, bringing fans behind the scenes — on and off the track. Watch the video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED TrailerVideo: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED Trailer
Video: Watch Kelly Rowland in Tyler Perry's MEA CULPA Thriller TrailerVideo: Watch Kelly Rowland in Tyler Perry's MEA CULPA Thriller Trailer
2024 Sundance Film Festival Announces Short Film Award Winners2024 Sundance Film Festival Announces Short Film Award Winners
ABC's New Year's Day Broadcast Of 'The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony' Reaches 13 Million Multiplatform ViewersABC's New Year's Day Broadcast Of 'The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony' Reaches 13 Million Multiplatform Viewers

Videos

Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
CHICAGO