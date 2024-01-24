Ramy Youssef Returns To HBO In New Comedy Special Debuting This March

Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and comedian Ramy Youssef will return to HBO for his new stand-up comedy special RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS debuting this March.

Ramy will tape this new material in front of a live audience at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey on February 2 and 3. Emmy Award-winning director Christopher Storer will direct the special which will debut on HBO and stream on Max.

About Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef is an award-winning Egyptian American creator, actor, producer, director, and comedian. He was previously nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award in 2020 for his first one-hour HBO comedy special, “Ramy Youssef: Feelings,” produced by A24.

Youssef can currently be seen in his feature debut in Yorgos Lanthimos' critically acclaimed "Poor Things” opposite Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, which received the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and has been nominated for 11 BAFTA and Academy Awards each, including Best Motion Picture. Behind the camera, Youssef recently received his first DGA Award nomination for his work on the highly praised episode of FX's Emmy-winning series "The Bear” titled “Honeydew”.

Youssef is perhaps best known for Hulu's Peabody Award-winning comedy series, RAMY, which he created, produces, directs and stars in. Youssef received a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and was subsequently nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series on behalf of the series' second season. Youssef is also the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix's “Mo.”

Produced with A24 and Youssef's production shingle, Cairo Cowboy, the groundbreaking series has received numerous accolades including the 2022 Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series “Under 40 Minutes,” a Peabody Award, AFI's Top Television Programs of the Year, as well as a Television Academy Honor in 2023.

Youssef founded his production company, Cairo Cowboy, with a mission to develop original film and television content centered on important narratives, and serve as an incubator of emerging Muslim talent. Cairo Cowboy is currently in production on the animated series, “#1 Happy Family USA,” which was ordered for two seasons under the company's first-look deal with Amazon.

As a creative force in the industry, Youssef was named to the prestigious TIME100 Next list in 2023.

HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 production; written, performed and executive produced by Ramy Youssef, directed and executive produced by Christopher Storer, executive produced by A24 and Tyson Binder.

Photo Credit: Josh Aikin