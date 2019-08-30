Rachel Naomi Hilson Joins LOVE, SIMON Series at Disney+

Deadline reports that Rachel Naomi Hilson will be a series regular on Disney+'s "Love, Simon" TV series. She stars opposite Michael Cimino in the show, which is based off of the 2018 movie.

The series follows Victor (Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School. On his own journey of self-discovery, he's facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Hilson plays Mia, Victor's whip-smart friend with a quick wit and easy laugh. Johnny Sequoyah was previously cast in the role, but Disney+ says they decided to take the character in a different direction.

Hilson played young Beth on NBC's "This is Us," and had a recurring role on "Rise," the drama about creating a successful high school musical.

Read the original story on Deadline.





