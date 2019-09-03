Rachel Bloom, Adam Devine, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong to Voice Star in EXTINCT

Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz and Ken Jeong will star in the U.S.-Chinese animated movie "Extinct", according to Variety.

The adventure-comedy will follow Op and Ed, a species of donut-shaped animals called flummels. They accidentally time-travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai where they discover traffic, trans fats, and the fact that flummels have become extinct. The duo set out to to save themselves and their species.

The film is being directed by David Silverman ("The Simpsons Movie") will direct "Extinct" with Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik writing the script.

China Lion, HB Wink, Huayi Tencent Entertainment, and Tolerable Entertainment are producing the film and Timeless Films will sell it internationally.

Timeless CEO and Chairman Ralph Kamp said, "We are really looking forward to screening the first footage from this incredibly funny film to our distributors at Toronto."

The film's additional voice cast includes Jim Jefferies, Catherine O'Hara, Reggie Watts, and Alex Borstein.

Read the original article on Variety.





