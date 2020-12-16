RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Returns for S2 on WOW Presents Plus

Start your engines! "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" will return for a second season on January 14th, 2021 at 11am PST / 2pm EST exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing.

The twelve queens competing for the coveted title of The UK's Next Drag Superstar are Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A'Whora.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" showcases the very best of what the drag scene across the pond has to offer. An intense competition, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be put to the test. The Queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.

Season two is even bigger than the first, with twelve queens battling it out over ten weeks. Judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr are returning to the panel. Each week, Alan or Graham will join RuPaul and Michelle on a rotational basis, alongside a special celebrity guest judge.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" is produced by World of Wonder for BBC Three.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, previous Controller, BBC Entertainment. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe, and the Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy from World of Wonder.

A global phenomenon, the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise is available in 193 countries through network partners and World of Wonder's streaming service WOW Presents Plus. The series has a total of 19 Emmy wins, MAKING IT the Television Academy's most-awarded reality competition show in history. In 2018, Drag Race became the first series to win Best Reality-Competition Program and Host in the same year, and the show had a repeat victory at this years' ceremony.