RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under returns for its 3rd season on July 28th at 12:01am PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 1 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 3 Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected Photo 4 WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three

Say G’Day, Mate! RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under returns for its 3rd season on July 28th at 12:01am PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on TVNZ+ in New Zealand and Stan in Australia.

Returning to preside over the queens this season is host and Supermodel of the World RuPaul, and judges Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson.

10 fierce and fabulous queens from across Australia and New Zealand will be put to the test, competing to snatch the crown. Only one can walk away with the glory, bragging rights, and the title of Down Under’s Drag Race Superstar. The 10 queens fighting for the crown are: Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze, and Rita Menu.

On the queens competing, RuPaul says: “Australasian drag is filled with heart and humour, and I’m thrilled to share my season three queens to the world, for all to see their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.”

Amyl, 27, @amyl.com.au
Born in Colombia but raised in Sydney, Amyl has been part of the drag scene since 2019. No stranger to fashion, Amyl cemented herself as a runway model walking in Australian Fashion Week in both 2021 and 2023 and has featured in magazine editorials in Australia.  

Ashley Madison, 25, @ashleyxmadison 

Hailing from Australia’s epicentre of arts and entertainment, Ashley Madison has established herself as one of the most notable drag queens in Melbourne. Alongside her impressive resume as a drag queen, she’s also a DJ and owner of her own jewellery business for stage performers. 

Bumpa Love, 51, Ngāi Te Rangi, Tūhoe, @bumpalove

Bumpa Love has been entertaining audiences in Australia and New Zealand for 25 years. Based in Melbourne, she runs Australia’s only drag queen-owned and produced venue, Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret, performing to sold-out houses all year round. 

Flor, 25, @theofficialflor
A previous competitor on TVNZ’s House of Drag, Flor is a sultry Latin queen from Guatemala, taking her name from her mother. Her drag is inspired by strong Latina women, who are aware of their voices and staying true to who they are.  

Gabriella Labucci, 31, @gabriella_labucci

With a heart of gold and a unique sense of humour and style, Gabriella Labucci is a force to be reckoned with. Located in country Victoria (Ballarat), Gabriella does it all – singing, dancing, roller skating, hosting, and acting. She’s hoping it’ll be enough to impress RuPaul. 

Hollywould Star, 34, @onlyhollywould

Born in America, Hollywould has called New South Wales home for the past nine years. A classically trained singer, she’s toured the world, performing in major stage productions like The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots and 2023 Domain Dance Party Sydney World Pride with Kelly Rowland. 

Isis Avis Loren, 33, @isisavisloren 

Established nationwide for her presence and presentation as a performer, Isis is well known for her high fashion gowns, and gorgeous looks, all custom couture creations made by her and worn by many queens. She took out Best Costumier and Miss Congeniality at the Melbourne Drag Awards in 2019.

Ivanna Drink, 26, Taranaki, @ivannadrink

With ‘Hooker #2’ on her resume from Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, Ivanna is ready to update her IMDB to include Ru’s girl. A recognisable face on Tāmaki Makaurau’s K Road, Ivanna is often found in Caluzzi Cabaret as THE RESIDENT emcee and showgirl. One half of the ultimate drag power couple, she’s married to Anita Wigl’it from season one.

Ivory Glaze, 26, @ivoryglaze

Ivory Glaze brings beauty and glamour to the stage. With a love for fashion, her looks are always polished, while pushing boundaries. Ivory’s day-to-day bank job doesn’t hold her back from exploring all things drag or prevent her from bringing her exuberance to the drag scene!

Rita Menu, 24, Ngāpuhi, @ritamenuofficial

Hailing from Kirikiriroa, Rita’s been in the drag scene for only a year. Rita considers herself as being super competitive, she adds singer, dancer, and seamstress to her list of talents. Having already wowed audiences in the New Zealand drag scene with performances in local nightclubs, she’s also won Kita and Anita’s Drag Wars competition.  

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for TVNZ and Stan. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring 2 Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Anne Burrell & Jeff Mauro Mentor on WORST COOKS IN AMERICA Photo
Anne Burrell & Jeff Mauro Mentor on WORST COOKS IN AMERICA

In the eight-episode season, food superstars Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro each lead a team of fun and flirty kitchen disasters through a life-changing culinary bootcamp to transform them from cooking duds into kitchen studs. The recruits learn how to make date-friendly dishes and they also go head-to-head in romantic dating-inspired challenges,

2
Disney Releases INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Soundtrack Photo
Disney Releases INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Soundtrack

The five-time Academy Award® winner and 53-time nominee John Williams (“Jaws,” Star Wars, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”) was excited to write music that would not only amplify the excitement of Indy’s last adventure, but would also underscore its most moving, deeply resonant emotional moments, including those at the very end of the film.

3
Kim Cattrall Breaks Silence on SEX & THE CITY Return Photo
Kim Cattrall Breaks Silence on SEX & THE CITY Return

During an appearance on The View this morning, Kim Cattrall opened up about returning to the role of Samantha Jones from Sex & the City for a new episode of And Just Like That. Last month, the news broke that Cattrall would be returning to the role for one scene after previously saying refusing.

4
LOVE IN TAIPEI to Stream on Paramount+ in August Photo
LOVE IN TAIPEI to Stream on Paramount+ in August

LOVE IN TAIPEI stars Ashley Liao (Physical, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Ever Wong, whose summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50
Kim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' AppearancesKim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' Appearances
Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'
Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO