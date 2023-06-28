RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three

Say G’Day, Mate! RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under returns for its 3rd season on July 28th at 12:01am PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on TVNZ+ in New Zealand and Stan in Australia.

Returning to preside over the queens this season is host and Supermodel of the World RuPaul, and judges Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson.

10 fierce and fabulous queens from across Australia and New Zealand will be put to the test, competing to snatch the crown. Only one can walk away with the glory, bragging rights, and the title of Down Under’s Drag Race Superstar. The 10 queens fighting for the crown are: Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze, and Rita Menu.

On the queens competing, RuPaul says: “Australasian drag is filled with heart and humour, and I’m thrilled to share my season three queens to the world, for all to see their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.”

Amyl, 27, @amyl.com.au

Born in Colombia but raised in Sydney, Amyl has been part of the drag scene since 2019. No stranger to fashion, Amyl cemented herself as a runway model walking in Australian Fashion Week in both 2021 and 2023 and has featured in magazine editorials in Australia.

Ashley Madison, 25, @ashleyxmadison

Hailing from Australia’s epicentre of arts and entertainment, Ashley Madison has established herself as one of the most notable drag queens in Melbourne. Alongside her impressive resume as a drag queen, she’s also a DJ and owner of her own jewellery business for stage performers.

Bumpa Love, 51, Ngāi Te Rangi, Tūhoe, @bumpalove

Bumpa Love has been entertaining audiences in Australia and New Zealand for 25 years. Based in Melbourne, she runs Australia’s only drag queen-owned and produced venue, Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret, performing to sold-out houses all year round.

Flor, 25, @theofficialflor

A previous competitor on TVNZ’s House of Drag, Flor is a sultry Latin queen from Guatemala, taking her name from her mother. Her drag is inspired by strong Latina women, who are aware of their voices and staying true to who they are.

Gabriella Labucci, 31, @gabriella_labucci

With a heart of gold and a unique sense of humour and style, Gabriella Labucci is a force to be reckoned with. Located in country Victoria (Ballarat), Gabriella does it all – singing, dancing, roller skating, hosting, and acting. She’s hoping it’ll be enough to impress RuPaul.

Hollywould Star, 34, @onlyhollywould

Born in America, Hollywould has called New South Wales home for the past nine years. A classically trained singer, she’s toured the world, performing in major stage productions like The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots and 2023 Domain Dance Party Sydney World Pride with Kelly Rowland.

Isis Avis Loren, 33, @isisavisloren

Established nationwide for her presence and presentation as a performer, Isis is well known for her high fashion gowns, and gorgeous looks, all custom couture creations made by her and worn by many queens. She took out Best Costumier and Miss Congeniality at the Melbourne Drag Awards in 2019.

Ivanna Drink, 26, Taranaki, @ivannadrink

With ‘Hooker #2’ on her resume from Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, Ivanna is ready to update her IMDB to include Ru’s girl. A recognisable face on Tāmaki Makaurau’s K Road, Ivanna is often found in Caluzzi Cabaret as THE RESIDENT emcee and showgirl. One half of the ultimate drag power couple, she’s married to Anita Wigl’it from season one.

Ivory Glaze, 26, @ivoryglaze

Ivory Glaze brings beauty and glamour to the stage. With a love for fashion, her looks are always polished, while pushing boundaries. Ivory’s day-to-day bank job doesn’t hold her back from exploring all things drag or prevent her from bringing her exuberance to the drag scene!

Rita Menu, 24, Ngāpuhi, @ritamenuofficial

Hailing from Kirikiriroa, Rita’s been in the drag scene for only a year. Rita considers herself as being super competitive, she adds singer, dancer, and seamstress to her list of talents. Having already wowed audiences in the New Zealand drag scene with performances in local nightclubs, she’s also won Kita and Anita’s Drag Wars competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for TVNZ and Stan. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring 2 Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.