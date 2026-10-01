RULE, BRITANNIA Qualifies for 99th Academy Awards and BAFTA Consideration

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RULE, BRITANNIA, the politically charged short directed by Max Fisher and co-written by Ayman Alhussein and Greer Ellison, follows two patriotic brothers who steal a fishing boat and head into the English Channel to stop a refugee small boat. The film has qualified for consideration for the 99th Academy Awards and is BAFTA-qualifying, placing it firmly in this year's awards conversation.

After a big night out, the brothers set out hoping to repel an imagined invasion. Instead, they sink and are rescued by the very people they intended to confront. Crammed onto an overloaded dinghy, their swagger gives way to fear as their moral certainty begins to unravel.

Set against the backdrop of the debate around refugee small boats, RULE, BRITANNIA explores how fear can spread and be used to divide and distract. The film confronts racist and anti-refugee ideology and considers the consequences of allowing such ideas to become mainstream.

The film has already picked up multiple awards on the festival circuit, including Best Drama at Brighton Rocks International Film Festival and Sunrise Film Festival, as well as the Si Spencer Award at Unrestricted View Film Festival.

The film follows two patriotic brothers who steal a fishing boat and head into the English Channel to stop a refugee small boat, only to find themselves sinking and relying on the very people they set out to confront. What makes the film particularly timely is how its fictional premise is now echoing real-world events, with anti-small-boats protests and individuals taking matters into their own hands at sea.

Fisher made RULE, BRITANNIA before this level of extreme behaviour had really begun to emerge, but says the mindset behind these actions is exactly what he wanted to explore through the film. With the current protests targeting the RNLI and attempts to intercept small boats, the film offers a striking conversation around fear, nationalism, vigilantism and what happens when anti-refugee rhetoric moves from political debate into direct action.

Director Max Fisher began his filmmaking career as a youth worker, using storytelling to empower vulnerable young people, including refugees and young offenders. He went on to work across documentary and commercial filmmaking, including projects for the Red Cross, Guide Dogs and CALM. RULE, BRITANNIA is his third and most ambitious short, his films have screened at Tampere, Odense, Raindance and Edmonton, San Jose, Encounters and many other festivals world wide. He is now moving into narrative drama and is in development on his first feature.

The film is produced by Sam Topley and Maddy Easton. Topley has produced films that have screened at Oscar and BAFTA-qualifying festivals including Tampere, Odense, Raindance and Edmonton, and launched the independent studio Tarot in 2025. Easton is an award-winning producer with more than 20 years' experience and over 150 productions to her name. She is a Kodak/BAFTA Short Film Showcase-winning producer whose recent work includes Fisher's award-winning short MOUSE!.

The cast includes Olivier Award-winning Michael Jibson, Tom Page-Turner and Anton Valensi. Jibson won the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for HAMILTON and has appeared in 1917, BODIES and LAST NIGHT IN SOHO. Page-Turner makes his professional acting debut in the BBC adaptation of LORD OF THE FLIES. Valensi's credits include BAFTA-nominated THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN IN THE WORLD, LUTHER, TOP BOY, ANDOR, DUNE: PART TWO and MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE.

The creative team includes Oscar and BAFTA-winning editor Stephen Dunne, cinematographer Luke Jacobs, whose credits include the Sundance-premiering NOTHING COMPARES, and BAFTA-nominated co-producer Byron McNally. The original score is by award-winning composer Jon Clarke, whose credits include RAGING GRACE and KISSING CANDICE, with music supervision by Jen Moss, whose credits include I, TONYA, SAINT MAUD, AMERICAN ANIMALS, MISBEHAVIOUR and BAFTA-winning BEAST.

With its qualification for consideration for the 99th Academy Awards and BAFTA-qualifying status, RULE, BRITANNIA enters awards season with a timely story centred on fear, nationalism and the human consequences of anti-refugee rhetoric.

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