ROMAN HOLIDAY Celebrates 70th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Debut

The sparkling and beloved classic ROMAN HOLIDAY celebrates its 70th anniversary with its first-ever release on 4K Ultra HD™ from Paramount Home Entertainment on August 15, 2023.

The exquisite Audrey Hepburn lights up the screen in her first starring role opposite the charismatic Gregory Peck in this funny, beautiful, and intoxicating romantic comedy. Ranked as the #4 greatest love story of all time by the American Film Institute, ROMAN HOLIDAY earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won Best Actress for Hepburn, Best Costume Design for legendary designer Edith Head, and Best Writing (Motion Picture Story) for Dalton Trumbo. ROMAN HOLIDAY originally premiered in the U.S. on August 27, 1953.

Director William Wyler’s 1953 fairy tale was one of Hollywood’s first on-location motion pictures and memorably captures the bustling streets and iconic sites of Rome. ROMAN HOLIDAY expresses the exhilaration of joyously breaking free as the lead character escapes her royal obligations against the backdrop of post-war Europe embracing long-awaited peace.

Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo was blacklisted for refusing to cooperate with the House Un-American Activities Committee and his name was not included in the film’s original credits. In 1992 the Board of Governors of the Academy voted to finally credit Trumbo for the “Story Writing” Oscar and his widow received a statuette in 1993. In 2011, the WGA restored Trumbo’s name to the screenwriting credits. This release correctly credits Dalton Trumbo with both the screenplay and story by credits.

Fully restored and remastered, ROMAN HOLIDAY is presented in vivid 4K Ultra HD in a two-disc set that includes access to a Digital copy of the film and a Blu-ray Disc™ with over an hour of previously released special features. Discover more about Academy Award®-winner Audrey Hepburn, Edith Head’s Oscar®-winning costumes, the blacklisting of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, and much more.

The full list of special features

Filmmaker Focus: Leonard Maltin on Roman Holiday

Behind the Gates: Costumes

Rome with a Princess

Audrey Hepburn: The Paramount Years

Dalton Trumbo: From A-List to Blacklist

Paramount in the '50s: Remembering Audrey

Theatrical Trailers

Four Photo Galleries: Production, The Movie, Publicity, The Premiere

Audrey Hepburn stars in the story of a modern-day princess who, rebelling against her royal obligations, explores Rome and falls in love with an American newspaperman played by Gregory Peck.