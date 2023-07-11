ROMAN HOLIDAY Celebrates 70th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Debut

The new edition of the film will be released on August 15, 2023.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 2 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren's Tina Turner Tribute & More Photo 3 July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren & More
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion

ROMAN HOLIDAY Celebrates 70th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Debut

The sparkling and beloved classic ROMAN HOLIDAY celebrates its 70th anniversary with its first-ever release on 4K Ultra HD™ from Paramount Home Entertainment on August 15, 2023.

The exquisite Audrey Hepburn lights up the screen in her first starring role opposite the charismatic Gregory Peck in this funny, beautiful, and intoxicating romantic comedy.  Ranked as the #4 greatest love story of all time by the American Film Institute, ROMAN HOLIDAY earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won Best Actress for Hepburn, Best Costume Design for legendary designer Edith Head, and Best Writing (Motion Picture Story) for Dalton Trumbo.  ROMAN HOLIDAY originally premiered in the U.S. on August 27, 1953.

Director William Wyler’s 1953 fairy tale was one of Hollywood’s first on-location motion pictures and memorably captures the bustling streets and iconic sites of Rome.  ROMAN HOLIDAY expresses the exhilaration of joyously breaking free as the lead character escapes her royal obligations against the backdrop of post-war Europe embracing long-awaited peace.

Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo was blacklisted for refusing to cooperate with the House Un-American Activities Committee and his name was not included in the film’s original credits.  In 1992 the Board of Governors of the Academy voted to finally credit Trumbo for the “Story Writing” Oscar and his widow received a statuette in 1993.  In 2011, the WGA restored Trumbo’s name to the screenwriting credits.  This release correctly credits Dalton Trumbo with both the screenplay and story by credits.

Fully restored and remastered, ROMAN HOLIDAY is presented in vivid 4K Ultra HD in a two-disc set that includes access to a Digital copy of the film and a Blu-ray Disc™ with over an hour of previously released special features.  Discover more about Academy Award®-winner Audrey Hepburn, Edith Head’s Oscar®-winning costumes, the blacklisting of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, and much more. 

The full list of special features

Filmmaker Focus: Leonard Maltin on Roman Holiday              
Behind the Gates: Costumes
Rome with a Princess
Audrey Hepburn: The Paramount Years 
Dalton Trumbo: From A-List to Blacklist 
Paramount in the '50s: Remembering Audrey
Theatrical Trailers
Four Photo Galleries:  Production, The Movie, Publicity, The Premiere  
Audrey Hepburn stars in the story of a modern-day princess who, rebelling against her royal obligations, explores Rome and falls in love with an American newspaperman played by Gregory Peck. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
VANDERPUMP RULES Ariana Madix to Appear in LOVE ISLAND Season 5 Photo
VANDERPUMP RULES' Ariana Madix to Appear in LOVE ISLAND Season 5

Actress Sarah Hyland (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) will return to host alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will make her LOVE ISLAND USA debut by surprising Islanders with a special guest appearance during the series’ second week. 

2
Will Dailey Launches Second Leg of His Ten Dollar Song Tour Photo
Will Dailey Launches Second Leg of His 'Ten Dollar Song' Tour

Inspired by a piece of vinyl artwork of Joni Mitchell's Clouds hanging in Dailey's home studio, the piece hung in his teenage bedroom and has been with him since. Dailey’s new song, “Cover of Clouds,” is a 7 minute long love letter to Joni Mitchell, the cover image and her reign in Dailey’s consciousness from the first time he picked up a guitar.

3
Video: Disney+ Debuts STAR WARS: AHSOKA Trailer Photo
Video: Disney+ Debuts STAR WARS: AHSOKA Trailer

'Ahsoka' stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Watch the trailer video now!

4
DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Season Two Queens Announced Photo
DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Season Two Queens Announced

The sophomore season of Drag Race Philippines will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US. Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, returns as series host with the iconic Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente and popular Filipina writer, TV personality and activist KaladKaren returning to as judges.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEOGibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp ExperiencesInterview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Videos

Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Video Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
SIX
CAMELOT