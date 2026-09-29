RIVALS Season 2 Trailer Teases More '80s Scandal And Deepening Feuds
The period drama's new season arrives on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ this November.
Hulu has unveiled the third official trailer for RIVALS Season 2, offering another look at the period drama's return to its 1980s setting of scandal, romance, and long-simmering feuds. The preview promises more of the tangled relationships and rivalries that have defined the series, with the streamer teasing that the drama and betrayals among its characters are only intensifying in the new episodes.
The trailer leans into the show's signature blend of soapy romance and high-stakes personal conflict, set against its retro '80s backdrop. As with previous marketing for the series, the new footage keeps its focus on atmosphere and tone rather than revealing specific plot twists, giving fans a sense of the heightened tension awaiting the show's returning characters without spelling out how their storylines will unfold.
RIVALS Season 2 is set to premiere November 11 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Ahead of the new season's debut, both Season 1 and Season 2 will be available to stream on the platforms, giving audiences the chance to revisit the show's first outing before diving into the next chapter of its central rivalries.
The new trailer arrives as Hulu continues to build anticipation for the show's sophomore season, positioning the '80s setting and escalating personal conflicts as the central draw for viewers returning to the series this fall.
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