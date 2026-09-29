RIVALS Season 2 Trailer Teases More '80s Scandal And Deepening Feuds

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Hulu has unveiled the third official trailer for RIVALS Season 2, offering another look at the period drama's return to its 1980s setting of scandal, romance, and long-simmering feuds. The preview promises more of the tangled relationships and rivalries that have defined the series, with the streamer teasing that the drama and betrayals among its characters are only intensifying in the new episodes.

The trailer leans into the show's signature blend of soapy romance and high-stakes personal conflict, set against its retro '80s backdrop. As with previous marketing for the series, the new footage keeps its focus on atmosphere and tone rather than revealing specific plot twists, giving fans a sense of the heightened tension awaiting the show's returning characters without spelling out how their storylines will unfold.

RIVALS Season 2 is set to premiere November 11 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Ahead of the new season's debut, both Season 1 and Season 2 will be available to stream on the platforms, giving audiences the chance to revisit the show's first outing before diving into the next chapter of its central rivalries.

The new trailer arrives as Hulu continues to build anticipation for the show's sophomore season, positioning the '80s setting and escalating personal conflicts as the central draw for viewers returning to the series this fall.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 12 Hrs 22 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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