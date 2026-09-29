RIVALS Season 2 Trailer Debuts on Hulu

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A new trailer teases what lies ahead for the residents of Rutshire as RIVALS Season Two returns with new episodes on Wednesday, November 11th, with a three-episode premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S.

As the return to the scandal and excess of 1987 edges closer, the residents of Rutshire reunite for more revelry, rivalry and romance, but as the stakes ramp-up they must face tragedy, heartbreak, backstabbing, and betrayal head on.

Episodes 7-12 pick up after the heartbreaking mid-series finale. Tony Baddingham and Declan O'Hara's battle for the Cotswolds crown reaches fever pitch, while Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Against a backdrop of hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify. Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise war, Taggie O'Hara must find the courage to follow her heart, while those around her face the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that can no longer remain hidden. But as series two draws to a close, who will get their happy ending?

Ahead of its highly anticipated return and following rave reviews, Hulu also recently announced it had been greenlit for a third season, with twelve new episodes confirmed.

Cast

David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler, Annabel Scholey, Gary Lamont, Hubert Burton, Gabriel Tierney, Lara Peake and Bryony Hannah

Credits

'Rivals', made by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins ('A Very English Scandal', 'Holding', 'EastEnders'), Alexander Lamb ('Ackley Bridge', 'The Bay', 'We Hunt Together'), Felicity Blunt, ELLIOT HEGARTY ('Cheaters', 'Ted Lasso'), Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade ('The Riot Club'), 'Rivals' author Dame Jilly Cooper. Eliza Mellor ('The Midwich Cuckoos', 'Behind Her Eyes', 'Poldark') returns as Series Producer. It is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo, directed by ELLIOT HEGARTY, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O'Leary. 'Rivals' is based on the novel of the same name, part of Cooper's bestselling Rutshire Chronicles.

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