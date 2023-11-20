RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON Is Coming to Netflix

His record breaking stand-up show Armageddon will stream on December 25 2023.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON Is Coming to Netflix

Award winning comedian, actor, writer, director, Ricky Gervais, returns to Netflix with his record breaking stand-up show Armageddon on December 25 2023.

The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.

Gervais says:  "For the next 2000 years people will remember the 25th December as the day 'Armageddon' was released on Netflix."

The special is directed by John L. Spencer, produced by Derek Productions, and was recorded at the world famous London Palladium earlier this year. 

Gervais new set is his third Netflix stand-up special, following Humanity (2018) and SuperNature (2022), and alongside his critically acclaimed, award winning series Afterlife, are available exclusively on Netflix. Ricky Gervais: Supernature, reached the Netflix Top 10 in 13 countries. 

Gervais’ world tour of Armageddon has broken numerous records around the world, including when his biggest ever stand-up show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles entered the Guinness World Records. It has seen him play 85 sell-out arena dates across the globe. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Max Announces Early Black Friday 70% Off Deal Available Today Photo
Max Announces Early Black Friday 70% Off Deal Available Today

Max viewers have access to the best unscripted and highest-quality scripted programming, including some of the year's most-watched content from brands like HBO, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, and OWN, plus Warner Bros. Pictures’ like “Blue Beetle” and coming soon, “Barbie.”

2
New Documentary Reveals The Untold Secrets Of How The Spanish And Portuguese Inquisitions Photo
New Documentary Reveals The Untold Secrets Of How The Spanish And Portuguese Inquisitions Changed The World

Children of the Inquisition: Their Stories Can Now Be Told, a new documentary, challenges our beliefs about history and identity as it reveals what happened to the families who were forced to convert or flee to escape torture and execution during the Spanish and Portuguese Inquisitions (1478-1834).

3
Broadways Laurissa Romain, Lands Starring Role In BET+ Film SO FLY CHRISTMAS Photo
Broadway's Laurissa Romain, Lands Starring Role In BET+ Film SO FLY CHRISTMAS

Broadway's Laurissa Romain lands a lead role in BET+ film 'So Fly Christmas' alongside Tichina Arnold, Tami Roman, Tommy Davidson, Michael Coylar, and Jackee Harry. The holiday movie premieres on November 23rd.

4
THE MUNSTERS Daniel Roebuck Joins SAINT NICK OF BETHLEHEM Photo
THE MUNSTERS' Daniel Roebuck Joins SAINT NICK OF BETHLEHEM

Daniel Roebuck, known for his role in 'THE MUNSTERS,' has joined the cast of 'Saint Nick Of Bethlehem.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season TwoEvery Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Photo: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW; First Act Title RevealedPhoto: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW; First Act Title Revealed
The Golden Globes Move to CBS For 2024 TelecastThe Golden Globes Move to CBS For 2024 Telecast
Amber Ruffin to Host COUNTDOWN TO MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADEAmber Ruffin to Host COUNTDOWN TO MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Videos

Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
ALADDIN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX