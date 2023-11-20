RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON Is Coming to Netflix

Award winning comedian, actor, writer, director, Ricky Gervais, returns to Netflix with his record breaking stand-up show Armageddon on December 25 2023.

The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.

Gervais says: "For the next 2000 years people will remember the 25th December as the day 'Armageddon' was released on Netflix."

The special is directed by John L. Spencer, produced by Derek Productions, and was recorded at the world famous London Palladium earlier this year.

Gervais new set is his third Netflix stand-up special, following Humanity (2018) and SuperNature (2022), and alongside his critically acclaimed, award winning series Afterlife, are available exclusively on Netflix. Ricky Gervais: Supernature, reached the Netflix Top 10 in 13 countries.

Gervais’ world tour of Armageddon has broken numerous records around the world, including when his biggest ever stand-up show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles entered the Guinness World Records. It has seen him play 85 sell-out arena dates across the globe.