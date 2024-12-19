REGULAR SHOW Complete Series Receiving DVD Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cartoon Network’s Emmy® Award-winning animated comedy series is coming to DVD for the first time ever, with the release of Regular Show: The Complete Series on DVD February 4, 2025. Get ready to binge on all 245 episodes of the hit series starring Mordecai, Rigby and their collection of pals, along with a bodacious assortment of special features, and a movie, which add up to more than 50 hours of content.

Regular Show follows the lives of best friends Mordecai and Rigby, whose lazy afternoon adventures always seem to be interrupted by zombies and misadventures with their gang of friends Benson, Pops, Muscle Man, Hi-Five Ghost, Skips, Thomas, Margaret and Eileen or sometimes even dealing with Death himself.

Created by JG Quintel and produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the series originally premiered in September 2010 and remains to be a massive hit with new and old fans alike. The show has inspired consumer products ranging from collectibles, apparel, accessories, and games available at major retailers nationwide. A new Regular Show project is currently in production at Cartoon Network Studios.

