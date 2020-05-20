RECAP: Victor Garber Surprised the Cast of THE FLASH on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Tuesday night (8pm) with the stars of CW's hit show, The Flash, including Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet and Hartley Sawyer.

The show began with the cast of THE FLASH telling their audition stories.

Seth and James then asked a question from a fan. "Do any of you have a favorite comic besides THE FLASH?"

Candice answered "Batman." Danielle Nicolet said "Wonder Woman." Grant said, "Superman's my favorite, always has been." And Hartley responded "My all-time favorite comic is "Batman Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth." It's a beautiful beautiful book. I'm an enormous nerd. But Batman's my favorite all-time."

Danielle Nicolet talked about how The Actors Fund helped her. "The Actors Fund paid my light bill a long time ago. Every actor goes through it. We all have our moments where we're struggling and it's hard and we're chasing our dreams. Everybody in this business does. Yea, some years back there was a time I was really really stuck. I was in a bad way and I wasn't gonna get my rent. Basically it was pay the rent or have utilities and a friend of mine told me about The Actors Fund...I called them up and they 'said how much is your bill?' and I told them and they said 'ok come get it.' Just like that. That fast. And from that day forward I've always donated to The Actors Fund."

Later, Victor Garber made a surprise visit.

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You