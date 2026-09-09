REBOUNDER Release 'Heavenmaxxing' From Debut LP DOWNTOWN PEOPLE

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NYC's Rebounder–brothers Dylan and Noah Chenfeld–today released their breezy, blissful new single 'Heavenmaxxing' off their debut LP Downtown People, due out Nov. 6th via Nettwerk. A lovelorn swoon sighing across the continent to California, the track arrives with a video co-directed by Dylan Chenfeld and Grant Jorissen that premiered via FLOOD Magazine.

'Dylan had the instrumental and title kicking around for a while, and it had this laid-back, West Coast thing we both dug. We worked backwards from the title when writing the melody and lyrics,' says Noah. 'Core to the NY experience of being a musician is loving LA, and being in love in LA–I think this song is about both,' adds Dylan of the writing process.

Downtown People is available for pre-order.

'Heavenmaxxing' follows the album's sun-kissed title track, which earned early support from Ones to Watch, The Alternative, Northern Transmissions, and more. The band will celebrate Downtown People with a hometown show at Nightclub 101 on release day; tickets are on sale here.

Inspired by everything from the vast history of NYC music to alt-pop icons like Sky Ferreira and Lykke Li to idiosyncratic classic rock a la Dire Straits and literary touchstones including Don DeLillo and Bret Easton Ellis, the Chenfelds cook their own ebullient interpretation of 21st century indie on Downtown People–crisp and technicolor but not without the insistence and raw energy of the city they've always called home. That's the backdrop of it all: love, lust, and fups in one long humid NYC summer. Though there are small contributions from musicians and producers they are friends with throughout–including Rutherford, Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks), Alessandro Buccellati (SZA, Beabadoobee), and Ivan Berko (fers)–Downtown People was entirely written, recorded, and produced by Dylan and Noah in their Greenpoint, NY recording studio.

Across Downtown People, there are breakups, new flings, waiting for someone to text you back, and even a happenstance cameo in the opening sequences of Marty Supreme (true story: it happened to Dylan). All of it takes place in the frenzied atmosphere of New York's ever-changing scene politics, in an era when media and culture move faster than any of us can track. But Downtown People is not all striving and wry asides about the fact that fashion week seems to happen every other week now. Rebounder also taps into a generational experience–moving to the big city in search of a new home and life, watching as this particular era of late capitalism makes all of our lives both far more difficult and far more banal, and reacting with old-school yearning or a nostalgia for times just passed and times not even experienced.

Rebounder Live Dates

11/06 - New York, NY - Nightclub 101

Rebounder Links

Photo Credit: Lauren Davis



Photo Credit: Lauren Davis

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