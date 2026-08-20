REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER to Feature Hunter Biden Interview

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REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues Friday, August 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'

This week features a one-on-one interview with Hunter Biden, contemporary American artist, author, and recovery advocate. This week's panel discussion includes Jeremy Peters, national correspondent for The New York Times and author of 'Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted'; and Dana Bash, anchor and chief political correspondent at CNN and author of the new book 'The Elections That Changed the World: Fifteen Pivotal Moments That Shaped How We Live.'

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

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