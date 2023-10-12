REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 13 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Oct. 12, 2023

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with tech ethicist, co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization Center for Humane Technology, and a co-host of the podcast “Your Undivided Attention,” Tristan Harris.

This week’s panel discussion includes James Kirchick, columnist for Tablet Magazine, writer-at-large for Air Mail, and author of “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington;” and Matt Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy and former foreign policy advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.



REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 13 Episode Lineup
