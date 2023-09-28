REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns This Friday

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER returns FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 1 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 2 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Photo 3 Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere Due to WGA Strike Photo 4 ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns This Friday

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER returns FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican Governor of Florida who is currently running to be the 2024 Republican nominee for President. This week’s panel discussion includes Sam Harris, host of the “Making Sense” podcast; and Mary Katharine Ham, co-host of the "Getting Hammered" podcast and author of “End of Discussion: How The Left's Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters and Makes America Less Free (and Fun).”

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Photo
Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

Sphere Entertainment Co. has announced that DreamWorks Animation is the first movie studio to launch a brand campaign specifically designed for the Exosphere – the fully programmable LED exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas – in support of DreamWorks’ action-packed new film in the Trolls musical blockbuster franchise, Trolls Band Together.

2
Video: THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Reunion Trailer Photo
Video: THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Reunion Trailer

The season featured the return of Tamra Judge, joining reigning queens Heather Dubrow and Shannon Stroms Beador, plus Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti. The reunion, which covers topics from cheating to Dubrow's potential departure from Orange County, was also filmed prior to Beador's DUI arrest. Watch the video!

3
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Drama Series to Return to HBO Photo
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Drama Series to Return to HBO

The six-episode HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Academy Award®-winner and Emmy®-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, also features Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars are Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand.

4
Video: ALLBLK Releases Trailer for New Thriller DEADLY DESIRE Photo
Video: ALLBLK Releases Trailer for New Thriller DEADLY DESIRE

ALLBLK released the trailer for Deadly Desire, Cast includes Erica Peeples (All American), D’Kia Anderson (Grey’s Anatomy), Anton  Peeples (Insecure), Leila Weisberg (Lunar Lockdown), Aungelique Scott (Savage Rhythm), Desiree Mithcell (The Family Business), Jhone Y. Lucas (The Gen Zone) and Kailani Wiggens. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVideo: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Elton John, H.E.R., & More Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony; Coming to Disney+ and ABCElton John, H.E.R., & More Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony; Coming to Disney+ and ABC
Pop Powerhouse Olivia Lunny Announces 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EPPop Powerhouse Olivia Lunny Announces 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EP
Shania Twain's Multi-Platinum 'Greatest Hits' Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl DebutShania Twain's Multi-Platinum 'Greatest Hits' Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl Debut

Videos

Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
& JULIET