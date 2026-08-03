REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Highlights Set to Air

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Highlights from an episode of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are being circulated, according to information provided by the show's representatives, though specific content details were not included in the available materials.

Following are highlights from 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for Friday, July 31, 2026. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Could GLP-1s have a bigger impact on America than A.I.?

Could GLP-1s have a bigger impact on America than A.I.?

Watch @ProfGalloway join @BillMaher, @PeterHamby and @ErinBrockovich on this week's #RTOvertime: pic.twitter.com/hHIjIgvISB

- Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers)

Could GLP-1s have a bigger impact on America than A.I.?

Watch @ProfGalloway join @BillMaher, @PeterHamby and @ErinBrockovich on this week's #RTOvertime: pic.twitter.com/hHIjIgvISB

- Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers)

Spain has been having a rough time. The northern part of the country is on fire, and the southern border is being overrun by migrants. So basically, it's California.

Spain has been having a rough time. The northern part of the country is on fire, and the southern border is being overrun by migrants. So basically, it's California. pic.twitter.com/6pgKd725oo

Spain has been having a rough time. The northern part of the country is on fire, and the southern border is being overrun by migrants. So basically, it's California. pic.twitter.com/6pgKd725oo

Spain has been having a rough time. The northern part of the country is on fire, and the southern border is being overrun by migrants. So basically, it's California. pic.twitter.com/6pgKd725oo — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 1, 2026

I'm not voting for anyone who thinks the wrong side won the Cold War or cheers for the Intifada like it's the World Cup.

I'm not voting for anyone who thinks the wrong side won the Cold War or cheers for the Intifada like it's the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0iBVs5poXg

I'm not voting for anyone who thinks the wrong side won the Cold War or cheers for the Intifada like it's the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0iBVs5poXg

I'm not voting for anyone who thinks the wrong side won the Cold War or cheers for the Intifada like it's the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0iBVs5poXg — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 1, 2026

This week's guests were Erin Brockovich, Scott Galloway and Peter Hamby.

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