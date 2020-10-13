REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Returns Tuesday, October 20

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this season.

. As a kid growing up on the streets of East Buffalo, the sport of golf was the last thing on Valentino Dixon's mind. Yet, in a remarkable twist of fate, the sport would one day save his life, and earn Dixon his freedom after spending 27 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. Producer: Chapman Downes. Steve Gleason (Revisit). When REAL SPORTS first profiled former NFL player Steve Gleason eight years ago, he was a man in decline, suffering from the fatal condition known as ALS, but still able to control some of his body. Today, he can do virtually nothing on his own, and being highly susceptible to the effects of COVID, he has spent weeks on end separated from his own family and the greater society. But Gleason refuses to surrender to the isolation of the pandemic and has found a way to widen his own world using technology - as well as inspire others. He has launched a remote interview program where he and his guests share their struggles and triumphs. To date, he's had conversations with leading figures of the day, from actor Hugh Jackman to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Producer: Katie Melone.

The executive producer of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is Joe Perskie.

