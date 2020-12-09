REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Returns Tuesday, December 15

HBO's REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL concludes the season with its annual roundtable special to review a sports year unlike any other when an all-new episode premieres TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

Departing from the show's regular format, host Bryant Gumbel leads correspondents Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Andrea Kremer, Soledad O'Brien, Bernard Goldberg and David Scott in a spirited discussion recapping the most significant stories from 2020 and examining how the global pandemic, social activism and economic realities reverberated across the sports world and affected athletes and fans alike.