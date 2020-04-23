REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Returns April 28

HBO's REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this season, returns for an all-new episode TUESDAY, APRIL 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.



The production of this month's episode adheres to social distancing guidelines.



Additional segments include:



*The March of COVID-19. Correspondent David Scott explores the role sports leagues and organizations domestically and overseas had in the spread of COVID-19 in the crucial days and weeks when the virus took root and became a pandemic.

Producers: Nick Dolin, Chapman Downes, Josh Fine, Jordan Kronick.



*Game Change. REAL SPORTS examines how sports organizations, companies and leagues are coming together to combat the pandemic. Correspondent Jon Frankel interviews employees from Cascade Lacrosse, a company that normally makes lacrosse helmets, but is now manufacturing protective gear for health care workers and looks into how Major League Baseball is participating in a first-of-its-kind study of national importance.

Producers: Jake Rosenwasser, Katie Melone.



*To the Dogs. REAL SPORTS revisits a spirited 2004 segment on the great Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which has been hosted every year in New York City since 1877. Correspondent Bernie Goldberg reports.



Since April of 1995, REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL has reported on 968 stories, and along the way has earned 33 Sports Emmy Awards, including 19 Outstanding Sports Journalism honors, two George F. Peabody Awards and four duPont Columbia University Journalism Awards, respectively.



The executive producers of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL are Peter Nelson and Joe Perskie.





