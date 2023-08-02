REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: LEGACY to Premiere on Peacock in December

The new season of RHUGT has swapped premiere dates with the next installment of the Ex-Wives Club.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will now premiere this December on Peacock.

Variety reports that it will now be the fourth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, replacing the second installment of Ex-Wives Club, which will now air in 2024.

Over a decade after first appearing on “The Real Housewives of New York”, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: RHONY LEGACY reunites cultural icons Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to beautiful Saint Barthélemy for an epic adventure of a lifetime. 

The upcoming season followed the ladies this past June as they returned to the infamous house on Saline Beach featured in Season 4 of “The Real Housewives of New York.” 

The decision to move comes after the success of Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake and serves as a passing of the baton after the current iteration of Real Housewives of New York on Bravo ends.

Season five was filmed in January in Morocco, starring Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord, Phaedra Parks, Caroline Manzo, and Gretchen Rossi. The second installment of “Ex-Wives Club” will premiere on Peacock in 2024. 

The first three seasons of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP are currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock. 

Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBCUniversal



