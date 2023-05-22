REAL HOUSEWIVES Candiace & Drew Sidora Join Forces For 'Affirmations Pt. II'

Rising R&B powerhouse CANDIACE presents a brand- mesmerizing new single entitled “Affirmations Pt. II,” featuring acclaimed actress and singer Drew Sidora. It stands out as a remix of the original “Affirmations,” which appeared on her acclaimed 2022 full-length LP, Deep Space (Deluxe Editon).

CANDIACE first debuted the new single in the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which she brought Drew on stage during a show at the City Winery and performed the song for a packed audience. On the track, guitar weaves through a hypnotic soundscape as CANDIACE’s showstopping vocals transfix.

Her voices rings out on the anthemic chorus where she affirms, “Forget about what they say, I'm gonna be right here. I’m gonna love me all the way.” Drew adds heavenly harmonies throughout and an empowering verse of her own. Stay tuned for the premiere of the slick visualizer.

In other news, CANDIACE is currently on the road for the second leg of the Deep Space Tour. Next up, CANDIACE will perform at The Fillmore in Washington, D.C., on June 10th, followed by performances at City Winery venues across St. Louis, Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta for the rest of the summer through October.

Check out the fully confirmed itinerary below.

City Winery Tickets are available HERE.

Live Nation Tickets are available – HERE.

CANDIACE built widespread hype with last year’s Deep Space. In its first week, it opened with more than half a million streams and has garnered north of 2 million streams to date. It achieved #24 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, and also peaked at #4 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. Additionally, it earned praise from the likes of Anita Baker, Nicki Minaj, and Toni Braxton.

She then re-upped, re-energized, and recharged her acclaimed full-length debut album with eight recordings, including “INSECURE” [feat. Trina].

Right out of the gate, “INSECURE” incited critical applause and earned plugs from the likes of Bossip and That Grape Juice, who noted, "The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star has been making solid strides with tracks such as ‘Drive Back’ and its housing album ‘Deep Space.’ And the trajectory continues with her newest number.”

Rated R&B raved, “The spicy track contains some of the bluntest lyrics and heartfelt vocals as Candiace lets a fragile lover know it’s all him and not her, putting a damper on their relationship.” BET highlighted, “she’s telling the insecure folks about themselves.”

TOUR DATES

6/10 Washington, DC The Fillmore

7/23 St. Louis, MO City Winery

7/31 Chicago, IL City Winery

8/14 Nashville, TN City Winery

8/21 New York, NY City Winery

9/18 Pittsburgh, PA City Winery

10/9 Atlanta, GA City Winery