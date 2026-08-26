RAYE Talks Hans Zimmer, Hope, and Family Ahead of TODAY Concert

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





RAYE gave TODAY cameras a look at her morning before taking the stage for her Citi Concert, using the segment to dig into the themes behind her new album, This Music May Contain Hope. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained how the concept of hope shaped the record and spoke about collaborating with Hans Zimmer on the project, offering fans insight into the creative process behind the new music.

The conversation also turned personal, as RAYE described the family dynamic of recording a song alongside her sisters, calling out the humor that came with bringing siblings into the studio. She rounded out the interview with lighter topics, including her enthusiasm for gaming, specifically Mario Kart, and her go-to sweet-and-salty food pairings.

Before heading to the stage, RAYE was surprised with a treat in the kitchen and took part in TODAY's recurring 'Husband Checklist' game, in which she laid out her personal red and green flags for a future partner. The moment added a playful contrast to the more reflective conversation about her album's themes.

The appearance is part of TODAY's On in Ten series, which recently featured a similar behind-the-scenes look at KATSEYE's Citi Concert experience, where the group discussed their new EP WILD ahead of their own performance.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...