RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Is America's Most-Watched Newscast For The Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" finished as the No. 1 evening newscast in Total Viewers (9.259 million) for the week of Nov. 25, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" beat "NBC Nightly News" (9.062 million) by 197,000, winning all 10 weeks of the season and the last 53 weeks overall.

"World News Tonight" posted week-to-week increases across the board: Total Viewers (+462,000/+5% - 9.259 million vs. 8.797 million), Adults 25-54 (+84,000/+5% - 1.792 million vs. 1.708 million) and Adults 18-49 (+41,000/+4% - 1.198 million vs. 1.157 million), seeing its most-watched week since March - since w/o 3/4/19.

On Tuesday (11/26/19), "World News Tonight" delivered its most-watched telecast (9.459 million) in nearly 9 months - since 3/7/19.

"World News Tonight" improved on the same week last year in Total Viewers (+113,000/+1% - 9.259 million vs. 9.146 million).

"World News Tonight" cut its Adults 25-54 margin with "NBC Nightly News" year to year by 33% (52,000 vs. 78,000).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.569 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year. In fact, "World News Tonight" is more than doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.857 million) from last season (+163% - 712,000 vs. 271,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" leads "CBS Evening News" (5.468 million) by 3.101 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54 (1.673 million, tied with NBC), taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 5 years-since the 2014-2015 season. "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-63% - 36,000 vs. 98,000), seeing its closest gap in 23 years-since the 1996-1997 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 23 years-since the 1996-1997 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (9.259 million, 1.792 million and 1.198 million, respectively) outdelivered "CBS Evening News" (6.002 million, 1.178 million and 868,000, respectively) by 3.257 million Total Viewers, 614,000 Adults 25-54 and 330,000 Adults 18-49, posting its largest overall viewer lead of the season.

NOTE: ABC's and CBS' weekly averages are based on two days (Monday-Tuesday), while NBC's weekly average is based on three days (Monday-Tuesday and Friday). "World News" was retitled to "Wrld News Tonight" on Wednesday and Thursday due to Thanksgiving, and was preempted on Friday for college football. NBC's "Nightly News" was coded as specials on Wednesday and Thursday. CBS' "Evening News" was coded as specials from Wednesday and Friday, and was pre-empted on Thursday for NFL. All specials and retitled telecasts are excluded from THE WEEKLY averages.

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Nov. 25, 2019):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 9,259,000 1.5/7; 1,792,000 0.9/6; 1,198,000 6.0/13 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 9,062,000 1.5/8; 1,844,000 1.0/7; 1,324,000 5.7/13 CBS EVENING NEWS 6,002,000 1.0/5; 1,178,000 0.7/ 4; 868,000 3.9/ 9

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 11/25/19), Previous Week (w/o 11/18/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/26/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 12/1/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 12/2/18). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.





