RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 For 53 Straight Months In Key Demo
NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the month of January, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 53 straight months (211 out of 213 weeks).
TODAY also won in the key demo last week and posted a total-viewer win Friday. TODAY delivered its best A25-54 and A18-49 advantage over GMA in five weeks and was the only program to grow in the demo week over week, increasing its lead over GMA eight-fold. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA by 41% versus the prior week.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
JANUARY 2020 (MONTHLY)
- TODAY ranked #1 in A25-54 for the 53rdconsecutive month
- TODAY averaged 1.203 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +64,000 (+6%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +503,000 (+72%)
- TODAY ranked #1 in A18-49 for the 58thconsecutive month
- TODAY averaged 877,000 A18-49 viewers, +91,000 (+12%) over GMA and +395,000 (+82%) higher than CBS
- TODAY had its best advantage over CBS in eight months (since May 2019)
- Versus prior year, TODAY increased its A18-49 lead over GMA by +10%
WEEK OF 1/20/2020
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|1.01
|1,218
|0.69
|888
|3,694
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.59
|710
|0.40
|512
|2,918
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.92
|1,114
|0.58
|748
|3,808
TODAY averaged 1.220 million A25-54 viewers, topping GMA by +106,000 (+10%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +509,000 (+72%)
- This was TODAY's biggest demo advantage over GMA since the week of 12/16/2019 (a five-week high)
- Week-over-week, TODAY was the only morning news program to add demo viewers (+11,000, or +1%) while its advantage over GMA increased eight-fold (+106,000 vs. +13,000 prior week)
TODAY averaged 890,000 A18-49 viewers, +141,000 (+19%) more than GMA and +377,000 (+74%) higher than CBS
- TODAY posted its widest A18-49 advantage over GMA in five weeks (since week of 12/16/2019)
- Compared to the same week last season, TODAY more than doubled its A18-49 lead over GMA (+141,000 vs. +63,000 prior year)
- Week-over-week, TODAY doubled its A18-49 advantage over GMA (+141,000 vs. +62,000 prior week)
TODAY averaged 3.698 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +777,000 (+27%)
- TODAY won Friday in total viewers (+1,000 over GMA)
- Week-over-week, TODAY reduced the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 41%
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-1/26/2020)
TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers
In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 32% higher than the same point last season (+104,000 vs. +79,000 last season)