RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 For 53 Straight Months In Key Demo

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the month of January, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 53 straight months (211 out of 213 weeks).

TODAY also won in the key demo last week and posted a total-viewer win Friday. TODAY delivered its best A25-54 and A18-49 advantage over GMA in five weeks and was the only program to grow in the demo week over week, increasing its lead over GMA eight-fold. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA by 41% versus the prior week.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

JANUARY 2020 (MONTHLY)

TODAY ranked #1 in A25-54 for the 53rdconsecutive month TODAY averaged 1.203 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +64,000 (+6%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +503,000 (+72%)



TODAY ranked #1 in A18-49 for the 58thconsecutive month TODAY averaged 877,000 A18-49 viewers, +91,000 (+12%) over GMA and +395,000 (+82%) higher than CBS TODAY had its best advantage over CBS in eight months (since May 2019) Versus prior year, TODAY increased its A18-49 lead over GMA by +10%



TODAY averaged 3.684 million total viewers, leading CBS by +826,000 (+29%)

WEEK OF 1/20/2020

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.01 1,218 0.69 888 3,694 CBS THIS MORNING 0.59 710 0.40 512 2,918 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.92 1,114 0.58 748 3,808

TODAY averaged 1.220 million A25-54 viewers, topping GMA by +106,000 (+10%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +509,000 (+72%)

This was TODAY's biggest demo advantage over GMA since the week of 12/16/2019 (a five-week high)

Week-over-week, TODAY was the only morning news program to add demo viewers (+11,000, or +1%) while its advantage over GMA increased eight-fold (+106,000 vs. +13,000 prior week)

TODAY averaged 890,000 A18-49 viewers, +141,000 (+19%) more than GMA and +377,000 (+74%) higher than CBS

TODAY posted its widest A18-49 advantage over GMA in five weeks (since week of 12/16/2019)

Compared to the same week last season, TODAY more than doubled its A18-49 lead over GMA (+141,000 vs. +63,000 prior year)

Week-over-week, TODAY doubled its A18-49 advantage over GMA (+141,000 vs. +62,000 prior week)

TODAY averaged 3.698 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +777,000 (+27%)

TODAY won Friday in total viewers (+1,000 over GMA)

Week-over-week, TODAY reduced the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 41%

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-1/26/2020)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 32% higher than the same point last season (+104,000 vs. +79,000 last season)





