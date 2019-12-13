RATINGS: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Holds Onto Top Spot for FOX

FOX (9.017 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #1) cruised to victory on Thursday with its telecasts of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (7.461 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.9, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (9.328 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.6, #1).

CBS (5.379 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then settled for silver with its fall finales from "Young Sheldon" (8.205 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3), "The Unicorn" (5.616 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "Mom" (6.191 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "Carol's Second Act" (5.000 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "Evil" (3.630 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Next up was NBC (3.293 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and the conclusion to "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (5.888 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3) followed by the fall finales of "Superstore" (2.831 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "Perfect Harmony" (1.797 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #13) plus an encore of "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" (1.676 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.908 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up repeats of "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (3.272 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (2.639 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) alongside the return of "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" (2.884 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, The CW (1.018 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the night with the fall finales of "Supernatural" (1.106 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14) and "Legacies" (0.929 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Carol's Second Act

0.00% - Evil

0.00% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. 11/21/19)

0.00% - Supernatural

0.00% - Legacies

-9.09% - Young Sheldon

-12.50% - Mom

-12.50% - The Unicorn

-14.29% - Superstore (vs. 11/21/19)

-33.33% - Thursday Night Football

-34.48% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+81.82% - Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways (vs. Superstore/I Feel Bad)

+20.00% - Superstore (vs. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special (Repeat))

0.00% - Evil (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

0.00% - Legacies

-9.09% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-14.29% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Murphy Brown)

-16.67% - The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition

-20.00% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special (Repeat))

-25.00% - Supernatural

-25.71% - Thursday Night Football

-34.48% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

-36.36% - THE UNICORN (vs. YOUNG SHELDON (Repeat))

-41.67% - Mom





