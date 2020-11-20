RATINGS: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Delivers Another FOX Win

Here are the highlights of the 16 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/19/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

FOX (9.639 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.6, #1) continued its Thursday reign thanks to its latest installments of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (9.750 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (9.616 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.7, #1).

ABC (5.069 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) was the number two draw with new episodes of "Station 19" (5.485 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4) and "Grey's Anatomy" (5.747 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3) plus the return of "A Million Little Things" (3.975 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6).

Next up was CBS (4.104 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with its lineup of "Young Sheldon" (7.077 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "B Positive" (5.138 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Mom" (4.935 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "The Unicorn" (3.822 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and "Star Trek: Discovery" (1.825 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T15).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.321 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up its mix of "Superstore" (2.216 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9), a repeat "Superstore" (1.198 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T15), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.877 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and "Dateline NBC" (2.380 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

And finally, The CW (1.297 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the night with its special "Supernatural: The Long Road Home" (1.201 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and the finale of "Supernatural" (1.393 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+38.89% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

+25.00% - The Unicorn

+22.73% - Thursday Night Football

+20.00% - B Positive

0.00% - Young Sheldon

0.00% - Mom

0.00% - Superstore

0.00% - Supernatural

-14.29% - Grey's Anatomy

-16.67% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-18.18% - Station 19

-25.00% - DATELINE NBC (vs. 10/29/20)

-33.33% - Star Trek: Discovery

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+75.00% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. How to Get Away with Murder)

+50.00% - Supernatural (vs. Legacies)

+50.00% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. A Million Little Things)

+50.00% - Supernatural: THE LONG ROAD HOME (vs. Supernatural)

+13.64% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

0.00% - Thursday Night Football

-9.09% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. The Good Place/Will & Grace)

-14.29% - B POSITIVE (vs. The Unicorn)

-16.67% - THE UNICORN (vs. Carol's Second Act)

-20.00% - Young Sheldon

-25.00% - Mom

-28.57% - Superstore

-30.77% - STATION 19 (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-50.00% - DATELINE NBC (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

-60.00% - STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (vs. Evil)

Here are the highlights of the 17 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/21/19):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

FOX (9.405 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.6, #1) was still the victor on Thursday with its presentations of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (8.511 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.2, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (9.584 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.7, #1).

ABC (4.400 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) took home the silver thanks to the fall finales of "Grey's Anatomy" (6.374 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3), "A Million Little Things" (4.607 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.218 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).

Next up was CBS (5.308 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its mix of "Young Sheldon" (8.325 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4), "The Unicorn" (5.721 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "Mom" (6.023 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Carol's Second Act" (4.887 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Evil" (3.446 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.723 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) served up originals from "Superstore" (2.660 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "Perfect Harmony" (1.873 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14), "The Good Place" (2.032 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), "Will & Grace" (2.187 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.792 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.998 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night with new episodes from "Supernatural" (1.152 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16) and "Legacies" (0.845 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - Will & Grace

0.00% - Grey's Anatomy

0.00% - A Million Little Things

0.00% - The Unicorn

0.00% - Superstore

0.00% - Carol's Second Act

0.00% - The Good Place

0.00% - Evil

0.00% - Perfect Harmony

-11.11% - Mom

-12.00% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

-14.29% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-16.67% - Young Sheldon

-20.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

-20.59% - Thursday Night Football

-33.33% - Supernatural

-33.33% - Legacies

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+225.00% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. 20/20 - Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic)

+166.67% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. Meghan's New Life: The Real Princess Diaries)

+100.00% - Supernatural (vs. The iHeartFestival Music Festival Night 2 (Repeat))

+100.00% - Legacies (vs. The iHeartFestival Music Festival Night 2 (Repeat))

+42.11% - Thursday Night Football (vs. MasterChef Junior: Celebrity Showdown)

+33.33% - HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER (vs. I'm Coming Home)

+25.00% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

+15.79% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game (vs. MasterChef Junior: Celebrity Showdown)

0.00% - Evil (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-11.11% - Mom (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-22.22% - THE UNICORN (vs. YOUNG SHELDON (Repeat))

-25.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Murphy Brown)

-83.72% - Superstore (vs. Football Night in America)

-89.47% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. Sunday Night Football)

-89.47% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. Sunday Night Football)

-91.23% - Will & Grace (vs. Sunday Night Football)

-92.98% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. Sunday Night Football)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

TBA

Source: Nielsen Media Research

