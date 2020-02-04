RATINGS: THIS IS US Ranks As The #1 Drama For The Jan. 27-Feb. 2 Week In 18-49

NBC has averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"This Is Us" ranked as the week's #1 drama in adult 18-49 rating. Among primetime shows on the Big 4 networks, excluding sports, "Us" (#3), "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (tied for #4) and "Ellen's Game of Games" (tied for #7) generated top 10 rankings.

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.256 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 546,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 19 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Fox...7.4

ABC...0.6

NBC...0.6

CBS...0.6

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

Fox...25.1 million

CBS...5.2 million

NBC...3.4 million

ABC...3.3 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.2

NBC...1.6

CBS...1.1

ABC...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

Fox...8.0 million

CBS...7.8 million

NBC...7.3 million

ABC...5.2 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

Monday

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.3 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, topping ABC's "The Bachelor" by more than +1.3 million persons or +23% head to head from 8-10 p.m. (7.3 million vs. 6.0 million). "AGT: Champions" maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1) and grew +4% in total viewers (7.3 million vs. 7.0 million), increasing in total viewers for a second straight week to its most-watched episode since the show's season premiere on Jan. 6 (8.1 million viewers).

"Manifest" (0.6 in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) increased in total viewers for a second week in a row to the show's most-watched episode since its season premiere on Jan. 6 (4.7 million viewers). In the men 18-49 and men 25-54 demos, "Manifest" ties for #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in the timeslot. Week to week, Manifest increased by +2% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.6 million) and versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season prior to "Manifest's" debut in total viewers, the Jan. 27 episode was up +8% (3.719 million vs. 3.447 million). Social: "Manifest" scored as Monday's most social scripted primetime drama, with 115,000 Total Interactions, up +16% from the previous episode's 99,000 and +10% higher than the series-average 104,000 (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/27/20, Primetime, Drama Series).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in in adults 18-49, as well as adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics.

"Ellen's Game of Games" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0) and grew +3% in total viewers (4.9 million vs. 4.7 million), to a new season high in viewers. It was the second week in a row "Games" has grown in total viewers and third week in a row it's maintained a steady 1.0 in 18-49.

"This Is Us" (1.4 rating in 18-49, 6.4 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.4) and 97% in total viewers (6.4 million vs. 6.6 million), while ranking as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults18-34 and all key adult-female demographics. "TIU" dominated the 9-10 p.m. hour, beating the #2 show in adults 18-49 by a +56% margin (1.4 vs. 0.9 for CBS' "FBI"), and also won the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in all other key demographics (including a tie in men 25-54). Social: "This Is Us" was the #3 most social scripted primetime drama of the week, with 379,000 Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/20/20-1/26/20, Primetime, Drama Series).

"New Amsterdam" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.9 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 In the timeslot in adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 and ranked #1 outright in women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Week to week, "New Amsterdam" maintained 100% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7) and grew +3% in total viewers (4.9 million vs. 4.7 million). Social: "New Amsterdam" generated 87,000 Total Interactions, up +15% versus the prior episode's 11,000 and +118% higher than the series-average 40,000. That made it the #2 most social episode in series history, behind only the Season 2 premiere. Delayed Viewing: To date, the Sept. 24 "New Amsterdam" season premiere has easily tripled in 18-49 rating, up +289% with digital and linear delayed viewing versus its next-day L+SD rating (growing from a 0.99 to a 3.85) and by +9.5 million viewers overall (5.9 million persons to 15.4 million).

Wednesday

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Med" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) equaled the show's top 18-49 rating for an encore since Jan. 30, 2019 (0.7). In total viewers, it's the most-watched "Med" rebroadcast since March 6, 2019 (4.714 million). The Jan. 29 encore grew +20% versus the show's prior encore in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5 on Jan. 1 at 9 p.m.) and +12% in total viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.2 million).

An encore "Chicago Fire" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest 18-49 rating for a rebroadcast since Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at 10 p.m. (0.7). In total viewers, it was the most-watched "Fire" encore since March 6, 2019 (4.431 million). The Jan. 30 "Fire" rebroadcast jumped +50% versus the show's prior encore in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.4 on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m.) and +16% in total viewers (4.291 million vs. 3.713 million).

A rebroadcast of "Chicago P.D." (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the show's previous rebroadcast in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5 on Jan. 1).

Thursday

For the night, NBC tied for #2 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 with CBS and Fox.

"Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) increased its viewership for a third straight week to deliver the show's most-watched episode since Oct. 31 (3.0 million). In 18-49 rating, "Superstore" matched its high since Nov. 14 (0.8), maintaining +100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7) while growing in total viewers (2.8 million vs. 2.7 million). Social: "Superstore" earned 49,000 Total Interactions, increasing by +79% versus the episode's 27,000 and by +35% versus the season-average 13,000 (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/30/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedies).

The series finale of "The Good Place" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8:30-9:43 p.m. ET) delivered the show's highest 18-49 and total-viewer results since its Sept. 26, 2019 season premiere (0.7 in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall), matching the show's season high in 18-49 and best rating since Jan. 17, 2019 (0.8). "Good Place" grew +17% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6 from 8:30-9 p.m.) and +9% in total viewers (2.3 million vs. (2.1 million).

Social: With 1.6 million Total Interactions, "The Good Place" finale scored as:

The #1 most social scripted program of the week.

The #1 most social primetime comedy telecast of the 2019-20 season-to-date.

The #1 most social primetime comedy telecast since "The Big Bang Theory" finale.

The #1 most social NBC primetime comedy telecast ever,

The 1.6 million Total Interactions is an increase of +189% from the previous episode's (554,000) and +1039% higher than series-average 140,000, to make this the most social episode in series history (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/27/20-2/2/20, Percent Share, Primetime, All Series)

Kristen Bell:

Had the #1 most engaging post of the week for all scripted programs, generating 279,000 engagements with an image of her and Ted Danson saying goodbye to "The Good Place" fans (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/27/20-2/2/20, Percent Share, Primetime, All Series).

Had the #1 most shared Twitter post of the week (3,000) for any scripted primetime comedy series, with a behind-the-scenes video of the final shoot day (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 1/27/20-2/2/20, ListenFirst Content Shares (Twitter), Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

Had the Instagram post with the #2 most content responses of the week (109,000) for any scripted primetime comedy series, with an image celebrating the main and recurring cast (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 1/27/20-2/2/20, ListenFirst Content Shares (Twitter), Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

A Seth Meyers-hosted "Good Place Live" post-show special aired from 9:42-10 p.m. ET and averaged a 0.5 in 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers from 9:30-10 p.m.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot in adults 18-49 and ranked #1 outright in adults 25-54. The Jan. 30 "SVU" retained 100% of the show's prior original in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6 on Jan. 16) and grew in total viewers (3.627 million vs. 3.595 million).

Friday

"Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers. Despite the prior week's preemption, "Lincoln" maintained 100% of the show's previous telecast in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4 on Jan. 17). Social: With 23,000 Total Interactions, "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" grew +21% versus the prior episode's 19,000.

The NBC Special "The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest" (0.3 rating in adults 18-49, 1.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% from its first half-hour to its second in adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and adults 25-54 and grew in women 18-49 and women 18-34.

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 2.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET), despite the previous week's preemption, retained 100% of the show's prior telecast in adults 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5 from 9-11 p.m. on Jan. 17). From its first half-hour to its second, "Dateline" maintained 100% in adults 18-49 and 25-54 and grew in women 18-49 and women 25-54, despite the 10 p.m. hour. Delayed Viewing: In L+7 Nielsens, "Dateline" is growing this season by +53% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.53 to a 0.81) and +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million).





