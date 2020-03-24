RATINGS: THE VOICE Is The #1 Most-Watched Alternative Show

NBC has tied for #1 in the key demographic of adults 18-49 for the primetime ratings week of March 16-22, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research. NBC also tied for #1 in adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics.

In total viewers, "The Voice" ranked #2 for the week and was the #1 alternative series, while "Chicago Med" and "Fire" finished #3 and #4 overall and were the week's two most-watched scripted programs.

In 18-49, NBC shows accounted for five of the week's top-ten programs, with "Voice" (#2), "This Is Us" (tied for #5) and "Med," "Fire" and "Ellen's Game of Games" (tied for #8). "Chicago P.D." finished close behind, tied for #12, while ranking #9 in total viewers.

During the week, NBC got season-high results in 18-49 and total viewers from "The Voice," "Game of Games," "Superstore," "Will & Grace," "The Blacklist" and "Dateline Mystery"; season highs for non-crossover episodes from all three "Chicago" dramas; an 18-49 series high from "Indebted"; and season-high-tying 18-49 ratings from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Friday's "Dateline" and "Good Girls."

"Manifest" earned its best 18-49 and total-viewer numbers since its Jan. 6 season premiere, "This Is Us" and "New Amsterdam" added their most-watched telecasts since their Nov. 19, 2019 fall finales and "Little Big Shots" set a season high for a Sunday telecast in 18-49.

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.330 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 795,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 26 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," March 16-22

ABC...0.9

NBC...0.9

Fox...0.8

CBS...0.7

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...5.8 million

NBC...5.2 million

ABC...4.9 million

Fox...3.2 million

CW...0.8 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.9

NBC...1.4

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

Fox...7.0 million

NBC...6.9 million

ABC...5.5 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of March 16-22:

Monday

NBC wins Monday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure.

"The Voice" (1.8 rating in 18-49, 10.0 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) leapt +38% week to week in 18-49 (1.8 vs. 1.3) and more than +1.2 million persons or +14% in total viewers (10.0 million vs. 8.7 million) to generate the highest "Voice" 18-49 and total-viewer results for a Monday or Tuesday edition since Monday, March 11, 2019 (2.0 in 18-49, 10.5 million viewers). "Voice" was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key measures, topping ABC's Monday premiere of "American Idol" by +50% in 18-49 rating (1.8 vs. 1.2) and by +3.7 million viewers or +58% head to head from 8-10 p.m. (10.0 million vs. 6.3 million).

"Manifest" (0.8 in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) jumped +33% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.6) and +17% in total viewers (4.3 million vs. 3.7 million) to its top 18-49 and total-viewers results since the show's Jan. 6 season premiere (0.9 in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall). THE MARCH 16 "Manifest" was up +33% versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season prior to "Manifest's" debut in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.6, L+SD) and is up +24% in total viewers (4.3 million vs. 3.4 million).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and every other key demographic (including a tie in men 18-34).

"Ellen's Game of Games" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 5.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night in 18-49, behind only "This Is Us," and tied for #1 with "TIU" in adults 18-34. Week to week, "Ellen's" jumped +44% in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 0.9) and more than +1.2 million persons or +29% in total viewers (5.6 million vs. 4.4 million), to score the show's highest 18-49 result since Feb. 19, 2019 (1.4) and best total-viewer average since March 19, 2019 (5.7 million). "Games" won the 8-9 p.m. timeslot among the Big 4 nets in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

"This Is Us" (1.4 rating in 18-49, 7.1 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) jumped +27% week to week in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.1) and more than +1.4 million persons or +25% in total viewers (7.1 million vs. 5.6 million), to match the show's highest 18-49 rating since Jan. 14 (1.5) and deliver its most-watched episode since the fall finale on Nov. 19, 2019 (7.3 million). "Us" ranked as the #1 show of the night in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. Digital / Social: "This Is Us" scored as the #1 most social scripted primetime drama of the week, with 525,000 Total Interactions, up +20% from the show's season average (436,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/16/20-3/22/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). "TIU" generated the #1 most commented-on Instagram post of the week (4,000) for all scripted primetime dramas, with a preview of the season finale (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/16/20-3/22/20, ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama). L+7 Lifts: The season's first 16 episodes of "This Is Us" have delivered television's 16 biggest L+7 lifts in 18-49 rating so far this season.

"New Amsterdam" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 5.2 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) delivered its highest 18-49 rating since Jan. 14 (0.8, the last time "New Amsterdam" scored higher was Oct. 22, 2019, 0.9) and generated the show's most-watched episode since its fall finale on Nov. 19, 2019 (5.5 million). "New Amsterdam" tied for #1 in the timeslot in adults 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34 and was #1 outright in the hour in women 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34. Week to week, "New Amsterdam" grew +14% in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.7) and +17% in total viewers (5.196 million vs. 4.445 million). Digital / Social: "New Amsterdam," with 131,000 Total Interactions, was up +101% versus its season average (65,000) and up +204% versus its series average (43,000), making this the #1 most social episode in series history.

Wednesday

NBC's "Chicago" lineup finished #1 last night in total viewers, with "Med" and "Fire" ranking as the #1-2 shows of the night.

"Chicago Med" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 9.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) delivered the show's highest 18-49 rating for a non-crossover episode since Feb. 20, 2019 (1.3) and generated its most-watched episode, crossover or non-crossover, since Feb. 6, 2019 (9.4 million viewers). "Med" jumped 30% versus its prior telecast in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.0 on March 4) and +10% in total viewers (9.173 million vs. 8.323 million) to rank as the #1 show of the night in total viewers. Digital / Social: "Chicago Med" was Wednesday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama, with 123,000 Total Interactions, up +97% from the prior episode (63,000) and up +74% from the show's season average (71,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/18/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). "Med" delivered the #2 most commented-on Facebook post of the week (1,000) for all scripted primetime dramas, with a post celebrating the show's 100th episode and Maggie and Ben's wedding (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/16/20-3/22/20, ListenFirst Content Comments (Facebook), Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

"Chicago Fire" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 9.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) generated its highest 18-49 rating for a non-crossover episode since Feb. 6, 2019 (1.3) and delivered its most-watched non-crossover since Dec. 8, 2015 (9.134 million viewers). The last time a crossover or non-crossover "Fire" rated higher than this week's 1.3 in 18-49 was Oct. 24, 2018 (1.4). Versus the show's most recent original, THE MARCH 18 "Fire" grew by +18% in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.1 on March 4) and +9% in total viewers (9.017 million vs. 8.275 million) to rank as the #2 show of the night in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med." "Fire" won the 9-10 p.m. hour in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. Digital / Social: "Chicago Fire" provided the #1 most commented-on (2,000) and most shared (7,000) Facebook post of the week for all scripted primetime dramas with a video of One Chicago cast members discussing activities fans can participate in while quarantined (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/16/20-3/22/20, ListenFirst Content Comments [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama; Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/16/20-3/22/20, ListenFirst Content Shares [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

"Chicago P.D." (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) captured the show's highest 18-49 rating for a non-crossover episode since Feb. 6, 2019 (1.2) and delivered its most-watched non-crossover since Feb. 13, 2019 (7.541 million viewers). The last time a non-crossover "P.D." rated higher than this week's 1.2 in 18-49 was March 21, 2018 (1.3). "P.D." won the timeslot in 10 of 10 key measures and beat the combined rating of the hour's ABC-CBS drama competition in adult 18-49 rating (1.2 vs. a combined 1.1 for "S.W.A.T." and "Stumptown"), as well as total viewers (7.5 million vs. a combined 6.7 million). Versus the show's previous first-run episode, "P.D." grew +20% in 18-49 (2.0 vs 1.0 on March 4) and by +6% in total viewers (7.5 million vs. 7.1 million), and has now won the slot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 77 straight original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016. Digital / Social: "Chicago P.D." scored as Wednesday's #1 most social scripted primetime drama with 123,000 Total Interactions, increasing +79% versus the show's season average (69,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/18/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

Thursday

NBC ranked #2 for the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

"Superstore" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) scored its highest 18-49 rating since May 2, 2019 (0.9) and delivered its most-watched episode since March 21, 2019 (3.9 million). The last time "Superstore" topped this week's 0.9 rating was two years ago, on March 22, 2018 (1.1). Versus its prior original of three weeks earlier, THE MARCH 19 "Superstore" jumped +50% in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.6 on Feb. 27) and grew +1.0 million viewers or +39% in total viewers (3.6 million vs 2.6 million).

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) captured the show's top 18-49 rating for a regular-slot telecast since Feb. 28, 2019 (0.7) and its most-watched regular-slot episode since Feb. 28, 2019 (2.4 million). Week to week, "B99" increased by +17% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6) and by +9% in total viewers (2.3 million vs. 2.1 million). Digital / Social: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" locked up the Instagram post with the #1 most content responses of the week (158,000) for all scripted primetime comedies, with a video of Amy telling Jake she is pregnant (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/16/20-3/22/20, ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) generated its highest 18-49 rating since April 4, 2019 (0.7) and grew in total viewers for a fourth week in a row to deliver the show's most-watched episode since that same April 4, 2019 telecast (3.0 million). Week to week, "Will & Grace" jumped +40% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.5) and +18% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.3 million).

"Indebted" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) generated a new series high in adults 18-49 rating with the show's seventh telecast, while attracting the top "Indebted" total-viewer results since its series premiere on Feb. 6 (2.1 million). Week to week, "Indebted" grew +0.1 of a point or +25% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +28% in total viewers (1.932 million vs. 1.506 million).

The "NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic" (0.9 rating in adults 18-49, 1.2 in adults 25-54, 4.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked #1 in the timeslot in adults, men and women 18-49; adults, men and women 25-54; and total viewers. The special grew from its first half-hour to its second in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34,total viewers and all adult-male demographics, despite the 10 p.m. hour.

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 5.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) soared +60% above its prior episode in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.5 with the show's Dec. 13, 2019 fall finale) and +1.5 million persons or +39% in total viewers (5.377 million vs. 3.870 million) to capture the show's highest 18-49 rating since Jan. 3, 2019 (0.9 with a special Thursday 10 p.m. season premiere) and deliver its most-watched telecast since May 2, 2018 (5.5 million). "Blacklist" was up +60% versus NBC's average in the timeslot so far in this year's first quarter in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.5, L+SD) and grew more than +1.7 million persons or +47% in total viewers (5.4 million vs. 3.6 million). Digital / Social: "The Blacklist" generated the prior week's #3 most-shared post on Facebook (2,000) among all scripted broadcast primetime dramas, with a post teasing the show's return (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/9/20-3/15/20, ListenFirst Content Shares [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

"Dateline NBC" (0.7 rating in adults 18-49, 1.0 in adults 25-54, 4.0 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) matched the show's high for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 since Dec. 14, 2018 (0.8 in 18-49, 1.2 in 25-54 from 9-11 p.m.), increasing by +17% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6 from 10-11 p.m.), +11% in adults 25-54 (1.0 vs. 0.9) and +25% in total viewers (4.0 million vs. 3.2 million).

Saturday

NBC ranked #1 for the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and was #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in all other key categories.

A rebroadcast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #1 or tied for #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key female demographics.

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 0.9 in 25-54, 3.9 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 primetime program of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, delivering the show's best ratings in 18-49 since March 16, 2019 (0.6), in 25-54 since Nov. 17, 2018 (0.9) and in total viewers since March 16, 2019 (4.2 million). The last time "Dateline Mystery" beat this week's 0.6 in 18-49 or 0.9 in 25-54 was Dec. 30, 2017 (0.8 in 18-49, 1.1 in 25-54). THE MARCH 21 "Dateline Mystery" was up +50% versus the show's prior telecast in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.4 from 9-10 p.m. on March 7), +29% in 25-54 (0.9 vs. 0.7) and +72% or +1.6 million persons in total viewers (3.896 million vs. 2.266 million).

Sunday

"Little Big Shots" (0.6 in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall), airing this week from 7:30-8 p.m. ET, grew +50% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.4 from 8-9 p.m.) and +25% in total viewers (3.4 million vs. 2.7 million), to set a new season high in 18-49 for a Sunday telecast. THE MARCH 22 "LBS" generated the show's top 18-49 rating since a Monday preview (0.8 in 18-49, 5.2 million viewers at 10:01 p.m. on Feb. 24 with a lead-in from the "Voice 18" premiere).

"The Wall" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6 from 7-8 p.m.) and grew +12% in total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.2 million), to tie for #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) grew for a second week in a row in total viewers while retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 to match its top demo rating since Feb. 23 (0.5). Digital / Social: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" has accumulated the #2 most new followers across the 'big four' social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) among all new TV program across the linear/streaming landscape, with 137,000 new followers since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic, New Fans, Brand Type: TV Shows, Season 1, 1/1/20-3/22/20).

"Good Girls" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew +0.1 of a point or +25% week to week in 18-49 to match its season high and best rating since April 28, 2019 (0.6) and equal NBC's highest in-season 18-49 rating in the timeslot, excluding sports and the Golden Globes, since that same date.





Related Articles View More TV Stories