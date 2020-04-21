RATINGS: THE VOICE Is The #1 Most-Watched Alternative Series For The Week Of April 13-19

NBC has tied for the weeklong win in the key adult 18-49 demographic for the primetime ratings week of April 13-19, averaging a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers overall, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC also tied for #1 for the week among the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54, men 25-54, men 18-49 and women 18-49, and led the week outright among those nets in women 18-49.

In total viewers, Monday's "The Voice" was the #1 alternative series of the week and Wednesday's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" were the #2-3 dramas. Counting Wednesday's "Chicago P.D.," NBC claimed four of the week's 10 most-watched programs.

Versus the same week last year, NBC was up +33% in adults 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.6), up +22% in adults 25-54 (1.1 vs. 0.9) and up +36% in total viewers (4.9 million vs. 3.6 million).

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.409 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 688,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 30 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," April 13-19

ABC...0.8

NBC...0.8

CBS...0.7

Fox...0.7

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...6.5 million

NBC...4.9 million

ABC...4.2 million

Fox...2.8 million

CW...0.5 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.8

NBC...1.4

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

NBC...6.8 million

Fox...6.6 million

ABC...5.6 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of April 13-19:

Monday

NBC tied for the Monday win among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, was #1 outright in adults 25-54 and total viewers and was #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in every other key ratings measure.

"The Voice" (1.6 rating in 18-49, 9.8 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) was up +23% versus the same night last year in 18-49 (1.6 vs. 1.3 on April 15, 2019) and more than +2.1 million persons or +29% in total viewers (9.8 million vs. 7.7 million). Week to week, "The Voice" increased by +7% in 18-49 (1.6 vs. 1.5) and +3% in total viewers (9.837 million vs. 9.597 million).

Is the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers (including a tie in women 18-34).

Last season, "The Voice" reached more than 94 million viewers.

Will add significant viewership via delayed viewing -- the Feb. 24 "Voice 18" premiere has increased by +135% in 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 1.53 in L+SD to a 3.59) and added +5.6 million viewers (9.0 million to 14.6 million).

The Season 2 premiere of "Songland" (0.8 in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) delivered the #2 most-watched episode ever of "Songland," and was up +23% versus where the show concluded last season with its season finale in total viewers (4.5 million vs. 3.7 million). In 18-49, the 0.8 matches last season's finale and equals or tops each of the last six telecasts from last season. Versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season, "Songland" was up +33% prior in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.6, L+SD) and up +1.0 million persons or +22% in total viewers (4.5 million vs. 3.7 million). In the timeslot, "Songland" ranked #1 in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and was #1 or tied for #1 in all other key demographics. Delayed Viewing: Last summer's "Songland" season premiere has grown by +117% in 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 1.14 in next-day L+SD Nielsens to a 2.47) and increased by +3.0 million viewers (from 5.5 million to 8.5 million).

Tuesday

"Ellen's Game of Games" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in 18-49, behind only the "NCIS" season finale, and ranked #2 in the timeslot among those networks in adults 18-49 and total viewers.

The season finale of "New Amsterdam" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 6.0 million viewers overall from 9-10:10 p.m. ET) scored the show's highest 18-49 rating since Oct. 22, 2019 (0.9) and matched its high since last fall's season premiere on Sept. 24 2019 (1.0). In total viewers, it was a season high and the show's most-watched telecast since its fall 2018 finale (Nov. 27, 2018, 6.3 million). Versus the year-ago "New Amsterdam" season finale, the April 14 telecast retained 100% in 18-49 (0.9 vs.0.9) and grew +9% in total viewers (6.0 million vs. 5.5 million). With its first original telecast in four weeks and first original this season to air without a "This Is Us" lead-in, "New Amsterdam" increased by +13% versus the show's prior original in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.8 on March 17) and +16% in total viewers (6.0 million vs. 5.2 million). Digital / Social: "New Amsterdam," with 94,000 Total Interactions, was up +32% from the show's season average (71,000) and up +106% higher than the series average (45,000) to rank as the #3 most social episode in series history.

The "NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic" (0.5 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.2 million viewers overall from 10:10-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the 18-49 for the prior week's special in this timeslot (0.5 vs. 0.5).

Wednesday

NBC's "Chicago" lineup finished #1 for the night in total viewers, with "Fire" and "Med" ranking as the #1-2 shows of the night.

The season closer of "Chicago Med" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 9.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) beat "The Masked Singer," "Survivor" and ABC's comedies to win the 8 p.m. hour in total viewers, and scored as the #2 show of the night in viewers, behind only "Chicago Fire." Week to week, "Med" was up +3% in total viewers (9.3 million vs. 9.1 million). Digital / Social: "Chicago Med's" Total Interactions (78,000) were +22% higher than the prior episode (53,000) and +10% higher than the season average (71,000). "Med" provided the week's #1 most viewed Facebook video among all scripted primetime dramas (1.4 million) with a video of Choi punching Crockett (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Content Video Views [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

The season-ending episode of "Chicago Fire" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 9.5 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) set a series record in total viewers with the final original of the show's eighth season. Week to week, "Fire" retained 100% in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.2) and increases by +5% in total viewers (9.5 million vs. 9.0 million) to rank as the #1 show of the night in viewers and win the 9-10 p.m. hour in 18-49 (tie), 25-54 and total viewers. Digital / Social: "Chicago Fire's" 198,000 Total Interactions was up +14% from the show's previous episode (174,000) and +51% higher than its season average (130,000). "Fire" accounted for the week's #3 most viewed Youtube video among all scripted primetime dramas (127,000) with a video of 51 arriving on the scene of a driver pinned under a casket (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

The season-concluding "Chicago P.D." (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) captured the show's most-watched episode, excluding crossovers, in four years, since Jan. 13, 2016 (8.0 million). Week to week, "P.D." retained 100% in 18-49 (1.1 vs 1.1) and grew +2% in total viewers (7.8 million vs. 7.7 million) to win the timeslot this week in 10 of 10 key measures versus Week 2 of ABC's revival of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." "P.D." has now won the timeslot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 80 straight original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016.

Digital / Social: "Chicago P.D.," with 250,000 Total Interactions, was up +106% versus the show's season average (121,000) to make this the #2 most social episode in series history behind only the 100th episode crossover. "P.D." delivered the week's #3 most commented-on Instagram post among all scripted primetime dramas (3,000) with a post asking fans to tap the post to see which P.D. character they'd be partnered with (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Content Comments [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama). "P.D." also scored the week's #1 most commented-on Youtube video among all scripted primetime dramas (1,000) with a video of Atwater confronting the crooked police waiting for him outside his home (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Content Comments [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

Thursday

An encore telecast of "Superstore" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) finished with 0.1 of a rating point in the half-hour of Fox's original "Last Man Standing" (0.5 vs. 0.6).

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and increased in total viewers (2.049 million vs. 2.047 million)equaled the show's highest 18-49 rating in four weeks (highest since March 19, 0.7).

Digital / Social: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" ruled as the week's #1 most social comedy, with 642,000 Total Interactions. That was up +24% from the season average (518,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy). "B99" also generated the Instagram post with the week's #1 most content responses among all scripted primetime comedies (142,000) with a post of Jake and Kevin looking for Cheddar (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy). "B99" also delivered the week's #2 most viewed Youtube video among all scripted primetime comedies (362,000) with a video of Holt getting revenge for stealing Cheddar (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) matched the show's #2 rating of the season in 18-49, trailing only THE MARCH 19 episode (0.7) among this season's 17 original telecasts. Versus the show's season average, the April 16 "W&G" was up +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5, L+SD) and is +8% in total viewers (2.5 million vs. 2.3 million. Digital / Social: "Will & Grace" ranked as Thursday's #2 most social scripted primetime comedy, with 74,000 Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/16/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

The season finale of "Indebted" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.6 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) grew to a four-week regular-slot high in 18-49 and total viewers, with the show's top 9:30 stats since March 19 (0.5 in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall). Week to week, "Indebted was up +0.1 of a point or +33% in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and +10% in total viewers (1.6 million vs. 1.4 million), marking the second week in a row "Indebted" has increased its overall viewership.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) set a new season high in total viewers with the show's most-watched telecast since March 21, 2019 (4.3 million). The April 16 "SVU" also equaled the show's 18-49 high since Sept. 26, 2019 (0.8), growing versus the show's prior original by +17% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6 on April 2) and +15% in total viewers (4.1 million vs. 3.5 million). "SVU" won the timeslot among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and was #1 or tied for #1 in nine of nine key demographics. Digital / Social: "Law & Order: SVU," with 87,000 Total Interactions, was up +20% versus the show's previous episode (72,000) and up +20% versus the series average (72,000). "SVU" provided the week's #3 most commented-on Facebook post among all scripted primetime dramas (3,000) with a post celebrating Kelli Giddish's birthday (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Content Comments [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers, while topping the show's season average by +16% (4.8 million vs. 4.2 million), while maintaining 100% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6). Week to week, "Blacklist" retained 99% in total viewers (4.8 million vs. 4.9 million, which one week earlier ranked as the show's #2 most-watched Friday telecast ever). Digital / Social: "The Blacklist" scored as Friday's #1 most social scripted primetime drama, with 91,000 Total Interactions. That's +79% higher than the prior episode (51,000) and +100% higher than the season average (46,000), to rank as the #1 most social episode in series history (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/17/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

A 9 p.m. rebroadcast of "The Blacklist" (0.3 rating in 18-49. 2.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) combined with the show's original run on April 26, 2019 to total 6.2 million viewers.

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.3 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5 from 9-11 p.m.) and 99% in total viewers (3.313 million vs. 3.337 million). From its first half-hour to its second, "Dateline" grew by +25% in 18-49 rating (0.4 to 0.5). +14% in 25-54 rating (0.7 to 0.8) and +13% in total viewers (3.1 million to 3.5 million), despite the 10 p.m. hour).

Saturday

From 8-10 p.m., NBC, ABC, CBS and numerous additional networks and platforms carried the global broadcast special "One World: Together at Home" as sustaining programming. According to Nielsen, An estimated 20.7 million people tuned in to watch the special on linear television, via 26 networks that carried it from 8-10 p.m. and four others that carried it on tape delay.

"SNL Vintage" (0.6 in 18-49, 3.1 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET, with an encore of an April 16, 2016 telecast of "Saturday Night Live" hosted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and featuring musical guest Nick Jonas) equaled the 18-49 season high among 20 "SNL" encores to air in this timeslot so far this season, and tied the high since March 9, 2019 (0.7). In total viewers, the April 18 encore was a high for an "SNL" rebroadcast in this hour since Dec. 21, 2019 (3.186 million).

Sunday

"Little Big Shots" (0.4 in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m.) grew +0.1 of a point or +33% versus its prior telecast of two weeks earlier in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3 on April 5) and +1% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.6 million).

"The Wall" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% of its previous telecast of two weeks earlier in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5 on April 5) and grows +9% in total viewers (3.2 million vs. 3.0 million), to generate the show's #2 most-watched episode so far this season, behind only THE MARCH 22 telecast (3.569 million).

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) grew in total viewers for a second episode in a row, to its most-watched telecast since March 1 (2.1 million). Despite the prior week's preemption, "Zoey's" maintained 100% of its prior 18-49 rating with a steady 0.4 for a fifth airing in a row. Digital / Social: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" has accumulated the #3 most new followers across the 'big four' social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) among all new TV programs across the linear / streaming landscape, with 172,000 new followers since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic, New Fans, Brand Type: TV Shows, Season 1, 1/1/20-4/19/20). Total Interactions for the April 19 telecast (75,000) were +21% higher than for the previous episode (62,000) and +59% higher than the show's season average (47,000), to rank as the #2 most social "Zoey's" to date, behind the premiere.

"Good Girls" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% of its prior telecast of two weeks earlier in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4 on April 5). In the timeslot, "Good Girls" ranked #2 among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and ran within 0.1 of a point of #1. Digital / Social: "Good Girls'" 61,000 Total Interactions were +14% higher than the series average (53,000). "Good Girls" accounted for the week's #3 most shared Facebook post among all scripted primetime dramas (2,000) with a video compilation of Rio talking with Beth (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/13/20-4/19/20, Content Shares [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).





