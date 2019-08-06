RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Week Of July 29-Aug. 2 In Every Key Demo

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of July 29-Aug. 2 in adults 18-49 and all other key demographics over "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Fallon's 0.35 rating for the week is his highest since the week of June 24-28 (0.41).

"Tonight" won five of five nights for the week in the key 18-49 demo, including Tuesday and Wednesday when it faced live competition from "Colbert" on nights of Democratic Presidential Debates. "Tonight" also topped "Kimmel" on Tuesday, the night the ABC series featured a tie-in to that night's "Bachelorette" finale.

On Thursday, following high-rated primetime NFL Preseason coverage, Fallon generated his highest 18-49 rating in five weeks, with a 0.40, best since a 0.52 on Thursday, June 27, the night of a live "Tonight" telecast. Also last Thursday, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" matched its five-week high (0.24, equaling its best since a 0.30 for its live telecast on June 27).

For the week, Meyers topped CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, total viewers and all other key categories. Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

In the digital realm, "Tonight" had the most-viewed Youtube late-night clip of the week with Jimmy's interview of Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, which earned 2.7 million views last week (and is now up over 3 million).

The clip of Bugha's interview also earned the most engagement across the competition on Instagram (188,000 Responses) and Twitter (58,000 Response, Source: ListenFirst Media, 7/29/19-8/4/19. Late Fringe Daypart. ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube] and ListenFirst Content Response [Instagram & Twitter]. Owned channels and accounts only.)

"Tonight" also dominated the competition on Facebook, where the official program page topped all late-night competition for the week with 14 million views. "Tonight" had the two most-viewed Facebook clips of the week across the full daypart competition with 'Know Your Fab Five' (2.1 million views) and 'Rachel Brosnahan's Fake Internet Birthday Fooled Benedict Cumberbatch' (1.6 million Views, Source: ListenFirst Media, 7/29/19-8/4/19. Late Fringe Daypart. ListenFirst Content Video Views [Facebook]. Owned Pages only.)

"The Tonight Show" had 12 clips that generated over 1 million views each across all platforms for the week, led by the 'Know Your Fab Five' Clip (2.8 million views across platforms.

"Tonight" ranked as the #1 most-social late-night series of the week, racking-up 1 million Total Interactions, led by Tuesday's QUEER EYE Fab Five appearance, which earned 800,000 Total Social Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 07/29/19-08/03/19, Late Fringe, Linear Window. Series Only.)

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views (Facebook + YouTube), LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-08/04/19, excludes WWE programs & specials).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of July 29-Aug. 2. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.35 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.30/2 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.30/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.20/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.19/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.14/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.11/1 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.715 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.338 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.702 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.041 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.993 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.865 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.537 million viewers (R) *

* Thursday's NBC shows were delayed by an NFL preseason overrun. Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night," and "Late Late Show" were encores and the CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.49 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.50/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.38/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.29/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.23/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.350 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.669 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 2.003 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.250 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.401 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.318 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.703 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JULY 29-AUG. 2

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.18.

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.14

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.14 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.36

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.31

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.602 million viewers.

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.270 million

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.372 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.679 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.566 million viewers





