RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Late-Night Week Of August 12-16 In All Key Demos

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Aug. 12-16 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all other key demographics (including a tie in men 18-34) versus "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.34 rating in adults 18-49 for the week outscored "Late Show's" 0.29 and "Kimmel's" 0.31. Fallon also ranked #1 for the week in adults, men and women 18-34; men and women 18-49; and adults, men and women 25-54.

Note that all 11:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. weeknight shows except "Nightline" ran Friday rebroadcasts, with CBS excluding its Friday encore results from these weekly averages.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in adults 18-49, total viewers and all other key categories. Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

"Late Night" equaled its highest 18-49 weekly average since June 24-28 and delivered its best total-viewer result since that same week.

In the digital realm, "Tonight" was the most-viewed Entertainment program on television last week, amassing more than 79 million views across Youtube and Facebook (Source: ListenFirst Media, 8/12/19-8/18/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views (YouTube + Facebook). Excludes WWE & Children's programs).

"Tonight" had the two most-viewed Facebook late-night posts of last week across the competition with Jimmy and Kate Upton's '80s Aerobics Dance Challenge (4 million views) and Jimmy and John Travolta's "Travolt-Off" segment (3 million, Source: ListenFirst Media, 8/12/19-8/18/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views (Facebook). Programs: THE TONIGHT SHOW, THE LATE SHOW, LATE NIGHT, THE DAILY SHOW, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, THE LATE LATE SHOW, CONAN). "Tonight" had seven videos with over 1 million views for the week.

"Tonight" was also the most-social late-night series of the week, achieving 342,000 Total Interactions across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and driven by Thursday's telecast featuring John Travolta; Marlon Wayans; Mary Beth Keane; and Caroline Jones (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 08/12/19-08/18/19, Late Fringe, Linear Window. Series Only).

Year to date, "Tonight" remains the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views (Facebook + YouTube), LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-08/18/19, excludes WWE programs & specials).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" earned 11.1 million new video views on Youtube last week, the show's highest total since the week of March 18-22. Last week's three 'A Closer Look' segments averaged 1.8 million views each, and Tuesday's 'The Check-In' about Trump and Trucking netted another 1.5 million views.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Aug. 12-16. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.34 rating, 2 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.29/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.20/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.21/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.15/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.13/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.716 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.419 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.633 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.006 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.043 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.955 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.553 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night," and "Late Late Show" were encores //////// and the CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.48 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.50/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.38/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.29/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.22/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.321 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.640 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.991 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.242 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.389 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.303 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.695 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF AUG. 12-16

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19 **

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.11

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.08 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.631 million viewers **

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.260 million

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.235 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.662 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.528 million viewers

** Thursday's "Daily Show" was an encore.





Related Articles View More TV Stories