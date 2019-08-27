RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins Encore Week of August 19-23 in 18-49

Encore telecasts of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have taken the late-night ratings week of Aug. 19-23 in adults 18-49 as well as adults, men and women 25-54 versus rebroadcasts of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.28 rating in adults 18-49 for the week outscored "Kimmel's" 0.27 and "Late Show's" 0.24.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, encores of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped CBS' rebroadcasts of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, total viewers and adults, men and women 25-54. Season to date, Meyers leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Aug. 19-23. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.28 rating, 2 share (R)

CBS "Late Show," 0.24/2 (R)

ABC "Kimmel," 0.27/2 (R)

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.20/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.16/2 (R)

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.14/2 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.11/1 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.655 million viewers (R)

CBS "Late Show," 1.801 million viewers (R)

ABC "Kimmel," 1.503 million viewers (R)

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.979 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.881 million viewers (R)

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.878 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.536 million viewers (R)

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.48 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.50/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.38/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.29/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.22/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.324 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.652 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.994 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.238 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.394 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.305 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.695 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF AUG. 19-23

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.15 (R)

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.11

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.11

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.499 million viewers (R)

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.265 million

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.312 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.665 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.534 million viewers





