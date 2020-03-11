RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Rules The March 2-6 Ratings Week In 18-49, Equals A Seven-week High

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has decisively won the late-night ratings week of March 2-6 versus the ABC and CBS competition, matching a seven-week high in the key demographic of adults 18-49, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.36 rating for the week equals the prior week's rating as the show's best since Jan. 13-17 (0.37). Fallon's +0.07 margin over CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (0.31) is "Tonight's" biggest over a week of "Late Show" originals, excluding weeks of primetime NFL boosts, since June 24-28, 2019 (+0.09, 0.41 for "Tonight," 0.32 for "Late Show").

"Tonight" also won the week over the ABC and CBS timeslot competition in adults, men and women 25-54, adults 18-34 and most other key demographics.

"Tonight's" week was led by THE MARCH 4 edition, with guests Hillary Rodham Clinton, Noah Schnapp, Jane Birkin and Iggy Pop, which averaged 2.266 million viewers, MAKING IT "Tonight's most-watched telecast since Friday, Jan. 17 (with guests Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Ashley McBryde).

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" ranked #1 versus CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in adults 18-49, total viewers and every other key ratings category. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in all key ratings measures.

At 1:35 a.m., "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" equaled an 11-week high in 18-49 (0.15, matching the show's best since the week of Dec. 16-20, 2019, 0.18).

Digital / Social: Total Youtube views for "The Tonight Show" were up +17% versus the show's weekly average for 2019. For the 2020 year to date, "Tonight" remains the #1 most-viewed entertainment TV program on YouTube, with 678 million Total Views, which is up +55% from the same time-frame last year (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 01/01/20-03/08/20. Excludes Children's Programming).

"Tonight" also remains the #1 most-social late-night series on television in 2020, having earned 18.1 million Interactions across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, Program Ranker; Linear Window; Series Only; 01/01/20-03/08/20; excludes news and sports).

Monday's Coronavirus-focused "A Closer Look" from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was the #1 most-viewed Youtube video in the late-night daypart for the week, having earned 2.5 million views (Source ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Video Views [YouTube]; Late Fringe Daypart; 03/02/20-03/08/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" generated 16 million Youtube views for the week, up +9% from the prior week.

Year-to-date, "Late Night" has accrued 149 million Youtube views, up +43% from the same period last year.

Netting another 180,000 Interactions for the week, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" remains the #1 new series on Instagram in 2020, with 1.5 million Interactions and ranking above all freshmen series across all dayparts and distribution platforms (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses; Instagram; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season 1; 01/01/20-03/08/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of March 2-6. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.36 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.29/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.32/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.21/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.17/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.887 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.658 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.777 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.102 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.108 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.095 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.677 million viewers *

* Friday's "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.988 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.580 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.922 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.129 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.300 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.248 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.684 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MARCH 2-6

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.22

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.12

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.18

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.35

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.664 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.294 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.435 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.702 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.536 million viewers





