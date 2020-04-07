RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Equals Its Top Non-NFL Week In 18-49 In The Past Year

In late-night ratings results for the week of March 30-April 3 "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has equaled its highest-rated week in adults 18-49, excluding weeks of NFL boosts, in the last 13 months, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

The week's 0.46 rating in adults 18-49 equaled "Tonight's" rating for the prior week, to match the show's top 18-49 result, excluding weeks of boosts from primetime NFL coverage, since a 0.51 for the week of Feb. 25-March 1, 2019.

For the week, "Tonight's" 0.46 was up +28% versus the show's 0.36 first-quarter-to-date average for originals prior to Covid 19 self-isolation. The 2.190 viewers for the week is a +19% increase over the show's pre-Covid first-quarter average of 1.846 million.

Highlights of "Tonight's" week included new 18-49 season highs for a Monday telecast (0.47) and a Tuesday edition (0.46), topping records set just one week earlier (0.44 each night).

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (0.24 in 18-49, 1.148 million viewers) earned the show's #2 highest-rated week this season in 18-49, excluding weeks of boosts from primetime NFL coverage, trailing the week of March 16-29 (0.25).

And at 1:35 a.m. ET, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" encores (0.16 in 18-49, 692,000 viewers) was up +14% versus the show's prior first-quarter average for originals (0.14).

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" extended its streak as the #1 most-viewed TV Entertainment program on YouTube, leading the week of March 30-April 5 with 58 million Youtube views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 3/30/20-4/5/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE.) Year-to-date, "Tonight" has ranked #1 in all but two weeks in this Youtube viewing measure (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 01/01/20-04/05/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE. Ranked by weekly totals).

New Youtube views for "Tonight" were up +58% from the prior week, as Adam Sandler's special song and the latest installment of "Ask the Fallons" ranked as the show's most-viewed view videos of the week.

Year to date, "Tonight" has racked-up 924 million Youtube views, more than any other Entertainment TV Program, and up +54% in Year-over-Year Youtube viewing (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 1/1/20-4/5/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" grew versus the prior week in both New (+12%) and Total (+8%) Youtube views, with New Youtube views also up +19% above the show's 2019 weekly average. All three "A Closer Look' segments cracked the top 10 list of most-viewed Youtube videos in the late-night daypart, with Thursday's instalment ranking as the #2 most-viewed Youtube video of the week in the daypart (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Video Views (YouTube); 03/30/20-04/05/20; Late Fringe Daypart). Year-to-date "Late Night" has accumulated 203 million Youtube views, up +40% versus the same time-frame last year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh," returning from more than two weeks of encore telecasts, earned more than 150,000 video views on Instagram. Since its premiere on Sept. 16, 2019, "A Little Late" ranks as the #1 freshman program on Instagram, topping all competitors across dayparts and distributors (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses; Instagram; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season 1; 09/16/19-04/05/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of March 30-April 3. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.46 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.38/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.51/3 *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.17/2 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.190 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.884 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.884 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 3.224 million viewers *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.148 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.025 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.692 million viewers *

* "Kimmel" aired at 12:05 a.m. following "Nightline" in many markets. Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "A Little Late" were encores and the "Late Show" rebroadcast is excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.027 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.635 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.952 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.351 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.309 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.256 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.684 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MARCH 30-APRIL 3

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.22

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.17

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.37

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.30

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.729 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.446 million viewers





Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.730 million viewersAdult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.549 million viewers